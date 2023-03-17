Redemption cast revealed for new ITV1 crime drama

Redemption has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Created by Sean Cook and filmed in Ireland, the brand new crime drama will run for six episodes
A teaser shares: “Liverpool based DI Colette Cunningham learns that her estranged daughter Kate has committed suicide. Kate disappeared without a trace when she was 17 and had been living in Dublin for the last 20 years as Stacey Lockley. Colette is suddenly thrown into Stacey’s life having been named guardian of her teenagers, Cara and Liam.
“Joining the Dublin Central police service, Colette adjusts to life in Dublin and her new role as grandparent. Curious about who her daughter became, something about Stacey’s final month doesn’t seem to add up and Colette sets out to uncover the truth behind her daughter’s death.”
Redemption 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Redemption:
Paula Malcolmson plays Colette Cunningham
Abby Fitz plays Cara Lockley
Scott Graham plays Ross Corby
Thaddea Graham plays Siobhán Wilson
Ian Lloyd Anderson plays Niall Kilduff
Evan O’connor plays Liam Lockley
Keith Mcerlean plays Patrick Fannon
Moe Dunford plays Eoin Molony
Siobhán McSweeney plays Jane Connolly
Sean Hughes plays Kevin Cheng
Ds Patrick Martins plays Luke Byrne
Jade Jordan plays Debbie Gleeson
Sean Duggan plays Shane Kinsella
Rachel O’Byrne plays Stacey Lockley
Nicky Lewis plays Becky Jones
Shane Fallon plays Tommy Brennan
Eva Bartley plays Marlene Johnson
Florence Adebambo plays Aisling Cary
Darragh Malone plays Dylan Horgan
Brent Hearne plays Priest
Evaldas Knezevicius plays Ryan Shelby
Watch Redemption on TV and online
Redemption airs on ITV1 from Friday, 17 March 2023 at 9PM. The series has six episodes.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via ITVX.
A teaser for the first episode shares: “Liverpool DI Colette Cunningham moves to Dublin when her estranged daughter has committed suicide. Unaware of their existence, Colette meets her two teenage grandchildren. Colette sets out to uncover the truth about her daughter’s death.”