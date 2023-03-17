Redemption cast revealed for new ITV1 crime drama

Redemption has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Created by Sean Cook and filmed in Ireland, the brand new crime drama will run for six episodes

A teaser shares: “Liverpool based DI Colette Cunningham learns that her estranged daughter Kate has committed suicide. Kate disappeared without a trace when she was 17 and had been living in Dublin for the last 20 years as Stacey Lockley. Colette is suddenly thrown into Stacey’s life having been named guardian of her teenagers, Cara and Liam.

REDEMPTION. Pictured: PAULA MALCOLMSON as Colette Cunningham.

“Joining the Dublin Central police service, Colette adjusts to life in Dublin and her new role as grandparent. Curious about who her daughter became, something about Stacey’s final month doesn’t seem to add up and Colette sets out to uncover the truth behind her daughter’s death.”

Redemption 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Redemption:

Paula Malcolmson plays Colette Cunningham

Abby Fitz plays Cara Lockley

Scott Graham plays Ross Corby

Thaddea Graham plays Siobhán Wilson

Ian Lloyd Anderson plays Niall Kilduff

Evan O’connor plays Liam Lockley

Keith Mcerlean plays Patrick Fannon

Moe Dunford plays Eoin Molony

Siobhán McSweeney plays Jane Connolly

Sean Hughes plays Kevin Cheng

Ds Patrick Martins plays Luke Byrne

Jade Jordan plays Debbie Gleeson

Sean Duggan plays Shane Kinsella

Rachel O’Byrne plays Stacey Lockley

Nicky Lewis plays Becky Jones

Shane Fallon plays Tommy Brennan

Eva Bartley plays Marlene Johnson

Florence Adebambo plays Aisling Cary

Darragh Malone plays Dylan Horgan

Brent Hearne plays Priest

Evaldas Knezevicius plays Ryan Shelby

Watch Redemption on TV and online

Redemption airs on ITV1 from Friday, 17 March 2023 at 9PM. The series has six episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via ITVX.

