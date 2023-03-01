Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? with Jeremy Clarkson 'axed' after five years

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jeremy Clarkson. ©Stellify Media

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? with Jeremy Clarkson is set to end after its upcoming series.

ITV boss Carolyn McCall has said the next outing with be the last for the show with Clarkson at the helm.

It follows a recent media storm over Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle in a tabloid newspaper column.

McCall told Variety: “We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that.

“And then we have no future commitments. And we haven’t made any statements about that.”

Variety report that when asked if the show would continue to air with a new host, “McCall simply shrugged.”

Meanwhile an ITV spokesperson told the MailOnline: “As we have said before, ITV has a further series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contractually commissioned (which has now recorded), and no further commissioning commitments beyond that currently.”

Clarkson first took over as quizmaster on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2018 to mark the show’s 20th anniversary.

The former Top Gear presenter has since hosted a total of eight series, including a number of Celebrity specials.

Just like the original programme, the quiz sees contestants faced with answering 15 questions on their way to winning the top prize of £1 million.

They’ll be helped along the way by familiar lifelines of Ask The Audience; Phone a Friend and 50:50, as well as new lifeline Ask The Host.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire currently airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

