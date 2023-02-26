Endeavour’s last ever series has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The hit detective drama returns for its ninth and final series with three brand new feature-length episodes.
A teaser shares: “The new series, set in the early 70s, finds Endeavour and Thursday entering a new era of change both professionally and personally with the return of some familiar faces along the way.”
The Morse prequel sees Shaun Evans reprise the title role of DS Endeavour Morse with Roger Allam returning as DCI Fred Thursday.
Endeavour 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 9 of Endeavour:
Shaun Evans plays DS Endeavour Morse
Roger Allam plays DCI Fred Thursday
Anton Lesser plays CS Reginald Bright
Sean Rigby plays DS Jim Strange
James Bradshaw plays Dr Max Debryn
Abigail Thaw plays Dorothea Frazil
Caroline O’neill plays Win Thursday
Sara Vickers plays Joan Thursday
Jack Bannon plays Sam
Jane Lapotaire plays Madame
Rob Ostlere plays Donald Fischer
Nicholas Farrell plays Sir Alexander
Kirstin Louie plays Christna
Tamsin Newlands plays Margeaux
Imogen Daines plays Mabs
James Anderson plays Fergus
Nicholas Boulton plays Jack Graham-scott
Leaphia Darko plays Lindsay Trench
Jenny Galloway plays Mrs Pat Treadle
James Doherty plays Lee
Simon Harrison plays Ronnie Box
Watch Endeavour on TV and online
Endeavour’s final series starts Sunday, 26 February at 8PM on ITV1 and continues weekly with three feature-length episodes.
You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITVX where past series are available now.
A synopsis of the first episode, Prelude, shares: “It’s spring 1972 and Endeavour’s return to Castle Gate coincides with another homecoming, that of the celebrated Oxford Concert Orchestra, led by illustrious composer Sir Alexander Lermontov.
“A gruesome discovery in a College garden leads Endeavour and Thursday to the orchestra’s door, and when a second tragedy hits, they uncover a web of secrets. Meanwhile, grisly London business turns up in Oxford and a criminal from the Smoke is brutally murdered in a derelict warehouse.
“As the mystery unfolds, Endeavour and Thursday realise there are some unsettling ties to a case the pair had hoped was long since behind them.”