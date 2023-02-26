ENDEAVOUR Series 9. Pictured: SHAUN EVANS as Endeavour and ROGER ALLAM as DI Fred Thursday.

Endeavour’s last ever series has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The hit detective drama returns for its ninth and final series with three brand new feature-length episodes.

A teaser shares: “The new series, set in the early 70s, finds Endeavour and Thursday entering a new era of change both professionally and personally with the return of some familiar faces along the way.”

Endeavour (c) ITV

The Morse prequel sees Shaun Evans reprise the title role of DS Endeavour Morse with Roger Allam returning as DCI Fred Thursday.

Endeavour 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 9 of Endeavour:

Shaun Evans plays DS Endeavour Morse

Roger Allam plays DCI Fred Thursday

Anton Lesser plays CS Reginald Bright

Sean Rigby plays DS Jim Strange

James Bradshaw plays Dr Max Debryn

Abigail Thaw plays Dorothea Frazil

Caroline O’neill plays Win Thursday

Sara Vickers plays Joan Thursday

Jack Bannon plays Sam

Jane Lapotaire plays Madame

Rob Ostlere plays Donald Fischer

Nicholas Farrell plays Sir Alexander

Kirstin Louie plays Christna

Tamsin Newlands plays Margeaux

Imogen Daines plays Mabs

James Anderson plays Fergus

Nicholas Boulton plays Jack Graham-scott

Leaphia Darko plays Lindsay Trench

Jenny Galloway plays Mrs Pat Treadle

James Doherty plays Lee

Simon Harrison plays Ronnie Box

Watch Endeavour on TV and online

Endeavour’s final series starts Sunday, 26 February at 8PM on ITV1 and continues weekly with three feature-length episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITVX where past series are available now.

A synopsis of the first episode, Prelude, shares: “It’s spring 1972 and Endeavour’s return to Castle Gate coincides with another homecoming, that of the celebrated Oxford Concert Orchestra, led by illustrious composer Sir Alexander Lermontov.

“A gruesome discovery in a College garden leads Endeavour and Thursday to the orchestra’s door, and when a second tragedy hits, they uncover a web of secrets. Meanwhile, grisly London business turns up in Oxford and a criminal from the Smoke is brutally murdered in a derelict warehouse.

“As the mystery unfolds, Endeavour and Thursday realise there are some unsettling ties to a case the pair had hoped was long since behind them.”

