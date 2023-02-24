Beyond Paradise cast revealed for new Death In Paradise drama on BBC One

Beyond Paradise has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The new drama is a spin-off from Death In Paradise, following Kris Marshall’s character and his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) after their emotional exit from the original show in 2017. Viewers were delighted when Humphrey took control of his destiny and followed Martha back from Saint Marie to London to declare his undying love for her.
A teaser of the new show shares: “As they embark on their new life, the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force. Quickly making an impression on the somewhat eclectic team, Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work…
“Each week the team are faced with a new crime with a unique puzzle at its heart. The not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott will be rocked by an entire family disappearing without a trace; a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century; the robbery of a highly prized painting; a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle and a serial arsonist with a mysterious penchant for nursery rhymes.”
Beyond Paradise 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Beyond Paradise:
Kris Marshall plays DI Humphrey Goodman
Sally Bretton plays Martha Lloyd
Zahra Ahmadi plays Detective Sergeant Esther Williams
Dylan Llewellyn plays Police Constable Kelby Hartford
Felicity Montagu plays Office Support Margo Martins
Barbara Flynn plays Anne Lloyd
Jade Harrison plays DCI Charlie Woods
Nina Singh plays Sarah Dodds
Jamie Bamber plays Archie Hughes
Phil Daniels plays Marvelous Harris
Ruth Madoc plays Rosie Colbert
Montserrat Lombard plays Gwen Tyler
Samantha Spiro plays Yvonne Wiley
Rufus Jones plays Terence Witham
Pooky Quesnel plays Louise Fitzalan
John Hollingworth plays Andrew Parker
Hannah Traylen plays Hayley Collins
John Macneill plays Adam Avery
Joe Bone plays Gavin Dixon
Stacey Guthrie plays Neighbour
Dan Ball plays Chris Bromley
Watch Beyond Paradise on TV and online
Beyond Paradise will start on Friday, 24 February on BBC One at 8PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on Friday nights.
You’ll also be able to watch online with episodes released via BBC iPlayer.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “A new adventure awaits as DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha leave London for Devon. Humphrey dives into his first case, which involves an unusual prime suspect: a 17th-century witch.”