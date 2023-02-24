Beyond Paradise cast revealed for new Death In Paradise drama on BBC One

Beyond Paradise has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The new drama is a spin-off from Death In Paradise, following Kris Marshall’s character and his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) after their emotional exit from the original show in 2017. Viewers were delighted when Humphrey took control of his destiny and followed Martha back from Saint Marie to London to declare his undying love for her.

A teaser of the new show shares: “As they embark on their new life, the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force. Quickly making an impression on the somewhat eclectic team, Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work…

(L-R) PC Kelby Hartford (DYLAN LLEWELLYN), DS Esther Williams (ZAHRA AHMADI), Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL), Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON) and Margo Martins (FELICITY MONTAGU). Credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Todd Anthony

“Each week the team are faced with a new crime with a unique puzzle at its heart. The not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott will be rocked by an entire family disappearing without a trace; a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century; the robbery of a highly prized painting; a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle and a serial arsonist with a mysterious penchant for nursery rhymes.”

Beyond Paradise 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Beyond Paradise:

Kris Marshall plays DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton plays Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi plays Detective Sergeant Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn plays Police Constable Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu plays Office Support Margo Martins

Barbara Flynn plays Anne Lloyd

Jade Harrison plays DCI Charlie Woods

Nina Singh plays Sarah Dodds

Jamie Bamber plays Archie Hughes

Phil Daniels plays Marvelous Harris

Ruth Madoc plays Rosie Colbert

Montserrat Lombard plays Gwen Tyler

Samantha Spiro plays Yvonne Wiley

Rufus Jones plays Terence Witham

Pooky Quesnel plays Louise Fitzalan

John Hollingworth plays Andrew Parker

Hannah Traylen plays Hayley Collins

John Macneill plays Adam Avery

Joe Bone plays Gavin Dixon

Stacey Guthrie plays Neighbour

Dan Ball plays Chris Bromley

Watch Beyond Paradise on TV and online

Beyond Paradise will start on Friday, 24 February on BBC One at 8PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on Friday nights.

You’ll also be able to watch online with episodes released via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “A new adventure awaits as DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha leave London for Devon. Humphrey dives into his first case, which involves an unusual prime suspect: a 17th-century witch.”