The Bay 2023 cast revealed for series 4 of ITV1 drama

The Bay series 4 has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Marsha Thomason reprises her role as Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend for six new episodes.
A teaser of the new series reads: “When young mum of four, Beth Metcalf, dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.
“Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened. As Jenn, Manning, and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.”
The Bay 2023 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 4 of The Bay:
Marsha Thomason plays DS Jenn Townsend
Daniel Ryan plays DI Anthony ‘Tony’ Manning
Erin Shanagher plays DS Karen Hobson
Andrew Dowbiggin plays DS James ‘Clarkie’ Clarke
Thomas Law plays DC Eddie Martin
Barry Sloane plays Chris Fischer
Georgia Scholes plays Erin Fischer
David Carpenter plays Conor Townsend
Emme Hayes plays Maddie Townsend
Joe Armstrong plays Dean Metcalf
Victoria Elliot plays Beth Metcalf
Tom Taylor plays Matt Metcalf
Eloise Thomas plays Izzy Metcalf
Will Oldfield plays Jonas Metcalf
Ella Smith plays Amy Metcalf
Karl Davies plays Carl McGregor
Ian Puleston-Davies plays Terry McGregor
Claire Goose plays acqui Fischer
Arthur Kay plays Lewis Walsh
Kerrie Taylor plays Ellen Manning
Christopher Coghill plays Alex Kirby
Watch The Bay on TV and online
The new series of The Bay will premiere on Wednesday, 8 March at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX. The series has six episodes.
You can catch up on past series online now on ITVX here.
A teaser of the first episode shares: “DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe Police’s Family Liaison Officer, is working late when an emergency is called in. She races to the scene to find horror unfolding for a broken family, the Metcalfs.
“As they face overwhelming loss, Jenn must gain their trust to help Manning and the MIU uncover the truth of what has happened. Back at home, Jenn’s got troubles of her own as, along with Chris, she tries to get to grips with the realities of having a house full of teenagers and a blended family.”