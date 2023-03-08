The Bay 2023 cast revealed for series 4 of ITV1 drama

The Bay. Pictured: MARSHA THOMASON as DS Jenn Townsend and DANIEL RYAN as DI Tony Manning. Credit: Jonathan Birch / © Tall Story Pictures 2023

The Bay series 4 has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Marsha Thomason reprises her role as Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend for six new episodes.

A teaser of the new series reads: “When young mum of four, Beth Metcalf, dies in what seems to be a targeted attack, Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene. Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.

“Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened. As Jenn, Manning, and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface.”

The Bay 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 4 of The Bay:

Marsha Thomason plays DS Jenn Townsend

Daniel Ryan plays DI Anthony ‘Tony’ Manning

Erin Shanagher plays DS Karen Hobson

Andrew Dowbiggin plays DS James ‘Clarkie’ Clarke

Thomas Law plays DC Eddie Martin

Barry Sloane plays Chris Fischer

Georgia Scholes plays Erin Fischer

David Carpenter plays Conor Townsend

Emme Hayes plays Maddie Townsend

Joe Armstrong plays Dean Metcalf

Victoria Elliot plays Beth Metcalf

Tom Taylor plays Matt Metcalf

Eloise Thomas plays Izzy Metcalf

Will Oldfield plays Jonas Metcalf

Ella Smith plays Amy Metcalf

Karl Davies plays Carl McGregor

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Terry McGregor

Claire Goose plays acqui Fischer

Arthur Kay plays Lewis Walsh

Kerrie Taylor plays Ellen Manning

Christopher Coghill plays Alex Kirby

Watch The Bay on TV and online

The new series of The Bay will premiere on Wednesday, 8 March at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX. The series has six episodes.

You can catch up on past series online now on ITVX here.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe Police’s Family Liaison Officer, is working late when an emergency is called in. She races to the scene to find horror unfolding for a broken family, the Metcalfs.

“As they face overwhelming loss, Jenn must gain their trust to help Manning and the MIU uncover the truth of what has happened. Back at home, Jenn’s got troubles of her own as, along with Chris, she tries to get to grips with the realities of having a house full of teenagers and a blended family.”