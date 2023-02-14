I Can See Your Voice 'axed by BBC One after two series'

I Can See Your Voice

I Can See Your Voice has reportedly been axed from BBC One after two series.

The show saw contestants attempting to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery people standing before them, all without ever hearing them sing a note.

According to The Sun newspaper the show won’t be returning for any more episodes.

I Can See Your Voice Episode 1

I Can See Your Voice featured a panel of Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden who were joined each week by a music guest.

Those who appeared over the series included Lulu, Claire Richards, Tony Hadley, Alexandra Burke and Becky Hill.

Paddy McGuinness hosted the show and sources claim it’s one of two he fronted that have been dropped from TV schedules.

It’s said that game show Catchpoint, which last aired in 2021, will also not be returning.

Each episode saw two teams go head to head and hand to hand as they tried to catch for cash in the ultimate battle of brains and balls.

Following three series featuring members of the public, the show aired a fourth series of celebrity specials.

You can catch up with the most recent series of both Catchpoint and I Can See Your Voice online now via BBC iPlayer here