Beyond Paradise start date revealed for new Death In Paradise spin-off on BBC One

L-R- Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, and Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins

Beyond Paradise is the brand new Death In Paradise spin-off coming to BBC One in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The show follows Kris Marshall’s character DI Humphrey Goodman and what happened after he departed Saint Marie in series six of Death in Paradise.

Sally Bretton returns as Humphrey’s partner Martha Lloyd with the couple now living in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast.

Beyond Paradise first look: Martha Lloyd (SALLY BRETTON) and Humphrey Goodman (KRIS MARSHALL). Credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie

The crime drama will see Humphrey join the local police force and quickly set out to help crack a host of baffling cases.

Beyond Paradise start date

Beyond Paradise will start on Friday, 24 February on BBC One. The series has six episodes which will air weekly

You’ll also be able to watch online with episodes released via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the new series shares: “The couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force. Quickly making an impression on the somewhat eclectic team; DS Esther Williams, PC Kelby Hartford and Margo Martins, Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work…

“Each week the team will face a new crime with a unique puzzle at its heart. The not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott will be rocked by an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century, the robbery of a highly prized painting, a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle and a serial arsonist with a seeming distaste for local businesses.

“As Humphrey gets stuck into his new job, he and Martha must also navigate life’s ups and downs, as faces from the past, the decisions they make and challenges of setting up life in a new town put their relationship to the ultimate test.”

Also on the cast are Zahra Ahmadi (The Bay, Tracey Ullman’s Show) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys, Derry Girls) as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge, Landscapers, Vanity Fair) as Margo Martins. Barbara Flynn plays Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd.