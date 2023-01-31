Rob & Romesh Vs returns to Sky Max for new series in 2023

Rob & Romesh Vs will be back for a fifth series on Sky Max this year.

The pair will return to gear themselves up to face four more hilarious challenges.

A teaser for the new five-part series shares: “We’ve seen them do drag, take to the West End stage, dance on ice, and even score freekicks with the England World Cup team.

“They’re not holding back with the challenges this year as Rob and Rom will be jetting off to Sin City, learning the tricks and trades from the legendary Penn & Teller for Rob & Romesh Vs Magic.

“They will also be pulling the strings as they join the London Philharmonic Orchestra at their Royal Festival Hall residency in Rob & Romesh Vs Classical Music.

“Follow the boys to India in Rob & Romesh Vs Bollywood, as they are trained in elaborate dance routines and fight scenes, before facing the test at a casting audition for a real Bollywood movie. And finally, they may both be recent first-time dog owners, but will they be best in show in Rob & Romesh Vs Crufts?”

Rob & Romesh Vs returns to Sky Max later in 2023 with a release date to be announced.