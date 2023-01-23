Ant & Dec have extended their long-running relationship with ITV for a further three years.

The pair will celebrate 25 years with the streamer and broadcaster, hosting a variety of the biggest shows on TV.

They include Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and I’m A Celebrity South Africa, which features some of the show’s favourite camp mates from the last 20 years.

All series will be shown throughout the year on ITV1 and ITVX with Limitless Win – which became ITV’s biggest brand-new entertainment series launch since The Masked Singer last year – currently airing Saturdays at 8:30PM.

Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent are expected to return in the spring while I’m A Celebrity will be back in the autumn.

Ant McPartlin said: :We’re so lucky to host the best entertainment shows in the world. We absolutely love our shows and we are both extremely happy and very excited to extend our relationship with ITV for another 3 years.”

Declan Donnelly added: “We can’t believe we are reaching 25 years exclusively with ITV. Especially as we are both only turning 30 this year…!”

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director for Media and Entertainment at ITV, commented: “The world of television and streaming is always a much brighter place with Ant & Dec at the centre of it, and we look forward to continuing our successful working relationship with them across the next three years.”