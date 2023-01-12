The Catch 2023 start date confirmed for new Channel 5 drama

The Catch is the brand new drama coming to Channel 5 in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The Catch has been adapted from the novel of the same name by The Sunday Times Bestselling author T.M. Logan.

A teaser shares: “Family man and local fisherman, Ed Collier is struggling to keep his head above water when rival fishermen steal his business. But his financial woes fade into the background when his daughter, Abbie brings her boyfriend home to meet her family for the first time.

The Catch: Episode 1: Ed and Claire on the beach

“Ed is immediately wary of Ryan. He’s young. Successful. Rich. But there’s something about him that Ed simply doesn’t trust. Secrets and lies are exposed with every twist and turn but will Ed discover the truth about his daughter’s new boyfriend before it’s too late?”

The Catch start date

The Catch begins on Channel 5 on Wednesday, 25 January at 9PM. The series has four episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch online via My5.

Leading the cast are BAFTA-winner Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, The Crown, Des, W1A) as Ed Collier, Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders, Time, The Goldfinch, Dunkirk) as Ryan Wilson and Poppy Gilbert (Chloe, Stay Close, Leonardo, Perfect Addiction) as Abbie Collier.

Jason Watkins said: “I’m always looking for parts I may not have played before and Ed is a person in extremis, trying to do what’s best. Failing and succeeding in equal measure. It’s great to play a character so buffeted by events.”

Completing the cast are Also joining the cast are Cathy Belton as Claire Collier, Brenda Fricker as Phyllis Doyle, Ian Pirie as Bob Chapman, Jade Jordan as Katz and Morgan Palmeria as George.