Colin Murray confirmed as new permanent host of Countdown

Colin Murray has been confirmed as the new permanent host of Countdown.

The news was announced today on live daily show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

It follows Colin stepping in to front the show after Anne Robinson stepped down as presenter last summer after just a year behind the desk.

Colin said: “It’s a career dream to be named as permanent anchor of one of television’s most iconic programmes. I have been a fan since day one, been part of the family for over a decade, appearing on Dictionary Corner, and now I get the honour of guiding it into a fifth decade.

“However, I just don’t want Countdown to survive, I want it to thrive. During my caretaker stint we’ve seen more people tune back in, with close to a million [0.9m] watching the series final in December, and I want that to just be the beginning.”

He added: “Countdown is a special show, and its stars will always be the letters and the numbers, but it’s more than that. Great afternoon company for people of all ages from all across the UK. Rachel, Susie and I are very excited for the year ahead. If you haven’t watched in a while, drop by and join us. Everyone is welcome.”

Channel 4’s Head of Daytime and Features, Jo Street, commented: “We have listened to the fans. Many have written in to let us know how much they love Colin on the show, and so I am delighted to be able to confirm that he is staying in the hotseat alongside lexicographer Susie Dent and maths whiz Rachel Riley MBE.”

And the show’s executive producer, Peter Gwyn, said: “We are thrilled that Colin is our new permanent host. His boundless energy, infectious humour and genuine love for the programme have really struck a chord with our viewers, and he, Rachel and Susie are the perfect team to take this iconic show into the future.”

The famous letters and numbers game was the first programme to broadcast on Channel 4 when the channel launched 40 years ago in November 1982.

The show currently airs weekdays at 2:10PM.

You can watch the latest instalments online via the All 4 player here.