Who are The Traitors? All you need to know about new BBC One show

Here’s all you need to know about BBC One’s new reality game show The Traitors.

The show sees 22 contestants competing for a prize pot worth up to £120,000.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and set in the grounds of beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors is the ultimate game of deception, skill and trust.

The Traitors contestants: (L-R) Amos, Maddy, Fay, Ivan, John, Theo, Kieran, Andrea, Wilfred, Meryl, Alyssa, Tom, Claudia Winkleman (host), Aisha, Imran, Alex, Claire, Nicky, Matt, Amanda, Rayan, Hannah, Aaron. Credit: BBC/,Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Amongst the 22 contestants are The Traitors whose job is to secretly ‘murder’ a player every night, without getting caught. The other contestants, called the Faithfuls, must detect who the traitors are, and banish them, before they become their next victim.

Who are The Traitors?

Although the identity of The Traitors is a mystery to the contestants, us viewers know exactly who the backstabbers are.

In the opening episode, the first of The Traitors were revealed as 21-year-old student Alyssa, 28-year-old senior fundraiser Wilfred and 54-year-old estate agent Amanda.

However throughout the series The Traitors will have opportunities to turn more of the Faithfuls to Traitors.

At the end of the game, only the players that who have survived the ‘Murders’ and ‘Banishments’ will win the prize pot.

If they are all Faithful they will share it but if there are still Traitors remaining they will win it all.

Presenter Claudia shares: “It sounds totally straightforward but it’s not because they all start second guessing everybody and don’t know whether they can trust their best friend.

“They’re not sure how a Traitor would behave or how a Faithful would behave and it messes with your head as we say and it’s gripping to watch.”

On choosing who would be The Traitors, Claudia explains: “Well, there was so much discussion about it. I interviewed them all individually at the beginning and I only chose those who wanted to be Traitors but a lot of them wanted that role. There was someone who I thought would have been a good Traitor but they had their heart set on being a Faithful.

“The thing is that some people want to be Agatha Christie and some people want to be a Traitor. Then I had to think who would work well together. You’ve got to think who is robust and strong enough to take it on because it’s a really hard role because you’re essentially lying. So it took some real thought but I was so passionate about who I wanted to be the Traitors.”

The Traitors air on BBC One and iPlayer.