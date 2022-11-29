Count Magnus: A Ghost Story coming to BBC Two this Christmas

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Count Magnus comes to BBC Two this Christmas.

M. R. James’ short story will be adapted for the screen and air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this festive period.

A teaser shares: “Set in 1863, Count Magnus tells the tale of the inquisitive Mr. Wraxhall who becomes fascinated by the long-dead founder of a Swedish family, who once made a strange journey to the Holy Land – on most unholy business.

“Wraxhall is drawn ever deeper into Count Magnus’ dark world and discovers that the dreaded aristocrat may not lie easy in his tomb.

Who’s on the cast?

The cast features Jason Watkins (The Crown, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies) as Mr Wraxhall, alongside MyAnna Buring (The Witcher, The Responder) as Froken de la Gardie and Krister Henriksson (Wallander, The Fall) as the Narrator.

Also on the cast are Max Bremer (Bordertown) as Nielsen, Allan Corduner (Topsy-Turvy, Homeland) as the Deacon, and Jamal Ajala (The Witcher) as Gustav.

The new one-off 30 minute special will air this Christmas on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Friday, 23 December at 10PM.

Count Magnus is the latest ghost story for Christmas from Mark Gatiss on the BBC, following The Mezzotint in 2021, Martin’s Close in 2019, The Dead Room in 2018, The Tractate Middoth in 2013, and Crooked House in 2008.

Mark Gatiss said: “It’s an absolute thrill to be bringing one of M.R. James’ most beloved tales to life for this year’s ghost story. The Count casts a long shadow and I hope we can all relish being in his thrall this Christmas!”

