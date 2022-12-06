Mayflies is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

The new Scottish drama has been adapted from the novel of the same name by Andrew O’Hagan.

A teaser shares: “Everyone has a Tully Dawson – the friend who defines your life. In the summer of 1986, in a small Scottish town, Jimmy and Tully ignite a brilliant friendship based on music, films and the rebel spirit.

“With school over and the locked world of their fathers before them, they rush towards the climax of their youth – a magical weekend in Manchester, the epicentre of everything that inspires them in working-class Britain.

“There, against the greatest soundtrack ever recorded, a vow is made: to go at life differently. Thirty years on, half a life away, the phone rings. Tully has the worst kind of news, and a request that will test their friendship, love, and loyalty to the limit…”

Mayflies start date

Mayflies will begin on Wednesday, 28 December at 9PM on BBC One. The two-parter will conclude the very next day, Thursday, 29 December at the same time.

You’ll also be able to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

Martin Compston (Line Of Duty, Vigil), Tony Curran (Your Honour, Outlaw King, Doctor Who) and Ashley Jensen (After Life, Extras) will lead the cast.

Also on the cast are Tracy Ifeachor (Showtrial), Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk), Rian Gordon (Vigil), Paul Gorman (Outlander), Mitchell Robertson (A Very British Scandal), Elaine C Smith (Two Doors Down), Shauna Macdonald (The Descent), Cal MacAninch (Time), Colin McCredie (River City) and newcomer Matt Littleson.

The series is adapted by Andrea Gibb (Elizabeth Is Missing) and directed by Peter Mackie Burns (Rialto).

Original novelist Andrew O’Hagan said of the series: “The story is a very personal one to me, and it’s amazing to see the characters come to life in Andrea Gibb’s wonderful adaptation. Director Peter Mackie Burns has a singular vision, and I look forward to seeing what he makes of the Ayrshire landscape and the emotional reality of this story.”

