Happy Valley start date confirmed for new series on BBC One

Happy Valley is back for a new series – when does it start on TV?

The hit drama starring returns for its third and final series starring Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

A teaser of the upcoming series reveals: “When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

Happy Valley S3 – First Look. Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE) – (C) Lookout Point – Photographer: Matt Squire

“Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.”

When does Happy Valley start?

Happy Valley’s third and final series will begin on New Year’s Day 2023, launching at 9PM on Sunday 1 January 2023 on BBC One.

The series will run for six episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

For now you can catch up on series 1 and 2 online with the BBC iPlayer here.

Alongside Sarah Lancashire, the cast will feature James Norton, Siobhan Finneran, Rhys Connah, Con O’Neill, George Costigan, Charlie Murphy, Derek Riddell, Karl Davies, Susan Lynch, Rick Warden, Vincent Franklin, Amit Shah, Mark Stanley and Mollie Winnard.

They’ll be joined by Ishia Bennison, Shane Zaza, Chord Melodic, Mete Dursun, Oliver Huntingdon, Jack Bandeira, Alec Secareanu, and Anthony Flanagan.

Happy Valley creator and writer Sally Wainwright said: “I’m delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final instalment of the Happy Valley trilogy. It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world.”

