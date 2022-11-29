Ghosts 2022 Christmas Special comes to BBC One

Ghosts returns to BBC One this festive period for a 2022 Christmas Special.

From the creators and stars of Yonderland and Bill, and the original stars of Horrible Histories, the popular comedy recently wrapped its fourth series.

But there’s good news for fans with another instalment soon to air on BBC One and iPlayer.

A teaser of the upcoming Christmas special shares: “The Ghosts, touched by Alison’s thoughtful generosity, are inspired to give her a special Christmas present in return – but with Alison due back in a matter of hours, can they pull off their ambitious plan in time?

“Mike’s loaded Tupperware comes in handy when their journey hits a bump in the road, forcing them to reassess their Christmas day plans. And Kitty gets her moment in the spotlight thanks to a much-needed pep talk from a surprising source.”

A release date for the episode is to be announced.

Alongside the Christmas special on TV, The Ghosts will also get together for a special festive episode of the companion podcast Inside… Ghosts: Christmas Special, featuring Jim Howick (Pat) and Mathew Baynton (Thomas), available on BBC Sounds once the episode airs on BBC One.

Making up the cast of Ghosts are Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Jim Howick, Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Lolly Adefope, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Katy Wix.

All past episodes of Ghosts are available to watch online now on BBC iPlayer here.

