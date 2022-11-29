The Traitors contestants: Meet the cast of new BBC One TV show

Here are all the contestants taking part in new BBC One show The Traitors.

Set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors contestants must work together to complete challenges to add money to a prize pot worth up to £120,000.

But to win the prize pot, players must survive to the end of the game – they must avoid being ‘murdered’ or ‘banished’ by a small group of players selected to be The Traitors.

The Traitors starts on BBC One on Tuesday, 29 November at 9:30PM.

The Traitors cast

Aaron

Aaron. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 24

Occupation: Property Agent

From: Portsmouth

Aaron says: “When I first heard about the show, the main things that interested me were the fact I was going to come to Scotland and meet new people, then that developed further down the line, and I wanted to do the challenges more. Since hearing what the challenges are about, that’s the biggest thing that’s excited me.”

Aisha

Aisha. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 23

Occupation:Masters Graduate

From: Manchester

Aisha says of joining the cast: “When I was at university and in lockdown, my friends always said, ‘we think you’d be good on reality TV.’ Also, I’ve gone to university, I’ve got a Masters degree, but I do come out with some silly things at times. I wanted to go on one of these shows to prove that I can do it and remind people not to underestimate me, that was one of my motivations.”

Alex

Alex. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 26

Occupation: Presenter and Actor

From: London

Alex reveals of signing up: “When I looked into it, I thought it seemed like a really interesting concept. There hasn’t been a reality show like this. Something based on strategy and an adventure in the Scottish Highlands. I thought ‘why not? Let’s see where this goes and see what happens.’”

Alyssa

Alyssa. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 21

Occupation: Business Student

From: Grew up in rural West Cork, now lives in Edinburgh

Alyssa says: “I love to challenge myself, I really like pushing my boundaries and just getting out there. This is something that I would never usually do, I don’t have any experience with TV shows, so I wanted to give this a shot. When I started reading up about the show and what to expect I thought ‘Hold on, this is actually something that I think I’d be very good at and have a chance of winning.’”

Amanda

Amanda. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 54

Occupation: Estate Agent

From: Swansea

Amanda says: “I’ve always liked watching reality TV, but they’re always geared towards the younger generation. When I was 20, or 25, there weren’t that many reality TV shows out there. That was something that appealed to me, as well as the logic behind the game, the secrecy. I think I can read people very well, so I really fancied having a go.”

Amos

Amos. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 30

Occupation: Doctor

From: North London

Amos shares: “When I heard the concept, I thought it sounded pretty cool. The fact that it was quite psychological and involved some thinking and strategy, interested me. Also, to explore how good I am at reading people and making judgments about their character and intentions based on very little information, I wanted to test that.”

Andrea

Andrea. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 72

Occupation:Retired

From: Belgium

Andrea shares about signing up: “A few months ago, I saw the details about a new programme, The Traitors, and I just thought ‘why the hell not?’ It’s as simple as that. What interested me about the concept was doing the missions. I don’t mind eliminating anybody and all the rest of it, but it was the idea of doing the missions and challenges that I liked.”

Claire

Claire. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 43

Occupation: Ex-Police Officer and Entrepreneur

From: Hull

Claire says: “In my working life, my ex-career being policing and my new career founding my own business, I’m used to reading people quite well. Sometimes without them even speaking I’ve already read them and usually nine times out of ten, I’m right.”

Fay

Fay. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 59

Occupation:Head of School Welfare

From: Suffolk

Fay says of her deicison to sign up: “The concept was obviously very appealing. I’m also coming to the end of my long and wonderful career in education. I’ve been at the same establishment for 29 years. I worked myself through the steps, I started on the ground floor and every five years my job evolved, where now I’m at the top of my game, I’m on the senior leader team. It’s taken me a while to get there, however, I’ve always said that I’m going to retire at 60 and I’m 60 next February…people are shocked when I tell them that.”

Hannah

Hannah. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 32

Occupation: Comedian

From: London

Hannah shares of signing up: “I’m a complete excitement seeker for sure, but particularly this show because my friends and I used to play a board game that’s quite similar. I’m not really a games person, I get quite bored with them but secretly that’s a game I really loved. Also, I liked the idea of spending all this time outside of your normal world with no phone or communication, just focusing on this. I think it’s one of those opportunities that you’re not going to get ever again.”

Imran

Imran. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 23

Occupation:Scientist

From: Cambridge

Imran says: “When looking at the concept of the show, the idea that you have Traitors existing simultaneously with Faithfuls and how to discern the difference between the two, fundamentally is a social science question. I come from a background where I do a lot of academically strong sciences. There are certain academic principles that I’ve practiced in my profession, and I wanted to see if that could be applied in a very social science setting, which is the main reason for me being on the show.”

Ivan

Ivan. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 32

Occupation:Author

From: Cornwall

Ivan says: “I’m obsessed with games, and I recently wrote a couple of books full of hundreds of games that groups of friends or families would play together. I’m fixated on the way that games fit together and strategies on how to win. Most of my job is running games sessions, I run big games nights. I’m always writing them and never playing them, I feel like I’ve built up this huge reservoir of strategies and opportunities, but I’ve never got a chance to try them all out. This is a lifelong love mixed with a frustration that I never get to actually play.”

John

John. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 49

Occupation:Spa Therapist

From: Edinburgh

John shares of signing up: “I was scrolling on social media one day in between my day job and the advertisement came out, the title really grabbed me. When I read the article, I thought it sounded like a really interesting experience, something that’s never been done before and I liked the fact that they were doing it in Scotland. The location being Scotland is what drew me to it as well, being a Scotsman, I’ve lived in London for a long time and I’d moved back just 18 months ago and if I was lucky enough to be the winner, winning something in my homeland, I’d be the king of the castle, the King of Scotland.”

Kieran

Kieran. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 42

Occupation:Solutions Consultant

From: Hertfordshire

Kieran shares: “I first heard about it on Instagram, and the way the show was described to me caught my interest. I’ve never done anything like this before ever, some TV shows would not be of interest to me whatsoever. However, this had a pretty cool twist and stood out for quite a few reasons. Firstly, the BBC are doing it and secondly, the format is new. My first initial reaction was… it sounds intriguing.”

Maddy

Maddy. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 29

Occupation:Receptionist

From: Kent

Maddy enthuses of joining the cast: “I absolutely love crime dramas so when I heard about this show I was really interested and thought oh my god, I could definitely give it a bash.”

Matt

Matt. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 23

Occupation: BMX Athlete

From: Hertfordshire

Matt says: “I’ll be honest, the first time I heard about it I was really hungover on a train. It came up and I thought it sounded like a laugh… and now I’m in Scotland.”

Meryl

Meryl. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 25

Occupation: Call Centre Agent

From: Edinburgh

Meryl says: “The fact that it’s brand new interested me the most. The fact that it’s the first time it will be filmed in the UK, there is nothing that people can compare it to and I can make my mark on it. It sounds like a really good experience, especially up in the Scottish Highlands as I live in Scotland. I really like the idea of Traitors, the fact that you have to suss out who’s lying. I thought it’d be a really, really good experience and something new to try and that’s why I’m going to go for it.”

Nicky

Nicky. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 45

Occupation: Accounts Supervisor

From: South Croydon

Nicky says of taking part: “I love a challenge. I’m always up for doing something, I’m quite fearless like that. I thought ‘why not?’… in for a penny in for a pound.”

Rayan

Rayan. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 25

Occupation: Trainee Lawyer

From: North London

Rayan shares of signing up: “I think it sounds like a really exciting new show that involves a lot of strategy and drama, and that’s the sort of stuff I was looking for. I’m a bit of a drama queen really and I love getting all up in everybody else’s affairs. Being a drama queen, a gameplayer and an agent of chaos I thought this was a perfect game for me. I’m excited by the prospect of getting a license to backstab everyone! I’ve done my research. It all sounds insane and that’s exactly the kind of chaos I’m looking for.”

Theo

Theo. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 26

Occupation: Cheerleading Coach

From: Leeds

Theo says: “I applied to push myself out of my comfort zone. It was the concept for the game that got me interested and the fear of the unknown. I’ve always liked to push myself out of my comfort zone and try new things. I’m a coach by day so I always like to lead by example and show people that anything’s possible when you work hard and push yourself to strive to achieve greatness.”

Tom

Tom. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 24

Occupation:Magician

From: Buckinghamshire

Tom reveals: “I’m a magician and I love fooling and tricking people. I get great satisfaction out of spending hours upon hours building up anticipation for this one moment. When it came to this show I loved the idea that I’d possibly build up a fake character of myself to try and deceive people just for that payoff of knowing that I could deceive them. I liked the challenge of it all, making my magic tricks real almost.”

Wilfred

Wilfred. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Age: 28

Occupation:Senior Fundraiser

From: North London

Wilfred says: “For me, I work within the face-to-face fundraising industry, and I’ve learnt over the years to be able to positively persuade people to take positive action. So instead of using these skills for positive, this is a chance to be able to use them to manipulate instead.”

The Traitors airs on BBC and iPlayer on from Tuesday, 29 November.

