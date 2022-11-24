DI Ray renewed for second series on ITV1

DI Ray is to return to ITV1 for a second series.

Parminder Nagra will reprise her role as Detective Inspector Rachita Ray for six new episodes.

A synopsis shares: “Set in Birmingham, the series, will see Leicester-born DI Ray investigating the murder of a high-profile criminal.

“Sensitive ethnic issues relating to the case ignite racial tensions, causing a personal conflict for Rachita, both as a British Asian woman and as a police officer, which she must fight to prevent a turf war erupting on the streets of Birmingham…”

Parminder Nagra said: “How lovely to have got the response that we did for series one. Thanks to our audience and to ITV and our amazing talented producers Maya Sondhi, Jed Mercurio, Madonna Baptiste, Jimmy Mulville, we get to do it again. We look forward to taking you on another thrilling adventure!”

Creator and writer Maya Sondhi added: “I am so excited to be able to work with Parminder again and all the team at HTM to bring back a series two that goes deeper, darker and twistier than Spaghetti Junction…Thank you so much to ITV1 and the viewers for making it happen.”

Further casting for the second series, which will be filmed in the Midlands in 2023, will be announced in due course.

The first series is currently available to watch online on ITVX here