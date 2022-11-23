Bad Education reunion air date confirmed as BBC Three comedy returns

Bad Education returns to BBC Three this December with a tenth anniversary reunion special.

Jack Whitehall returns as teacher Alfie Wickers for the one-off.

The episode will see Alfie with his old students one last time as they return to Abbey Grove for a joyfully chaotic careers day.

Bad Education: Reunion will air on Thursday, 15 December at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.

The anniversary reunion special will be followed by a brand new full series which will see former cast members Layton Williams (Stephen) and Charlie Wernham (Mitchell) return, this time as teachers.

A teaser shares: “The eagerly awaited new series will see Stephen and Mitchell get to grips with their new career and wayward students, all whilst new headteacher and control freak Ms Hoburn looms large.

“Meanwhile, recently departed head Mr Fraser (Mathew Horne) and his questionable ‘bants’ continues to hang around the school in various lowly roles as HR struggle to fire him.”

Jack Whitehall said of the special and new series: “I’m so pumped for a ten-year anniversary special of Bad Education, the show that launched my career. I have such fond memories and it will be great for the fans to check in and find out what class K have been up to since they left and if Alfie Wickers is still as much of a melt as they remember.

“The new rebooted series is so exciting. I’m so old and irrelevant I’ve decided it’s best I take more of a producer role with Bad Education, but we’ve assembled a young, talented group of writers led by the brilliant Nathan Bryon who will be carrying the torch.”

A start date for the new series of Bad Education will be confirmed in due course.

For now, you can watch the show’s three series online via BBC iPlayer here.