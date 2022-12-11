Strike cast revealed for series 5 of BBC One show 'Troubled Blood'

Strike series 5 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Strike: Troubled Blood is the fifth series in the TV adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s crime novels written under the pen name Robert Galbraith.

A teaser of the new series shares: “Private detective Cormoran Strike is visiting his family in Cornwall when he’s approached by a woman asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in 1974.

Strike – Troubled Blood: Cormoran Strike (TOM BURKE);Robin Ellacott (HOLLIDAY GRAINGER). Credit: BBC/Troubled Blood Limited MMXXII/Laurence Cendrowicz

“Strike’s never tackled a cold case before let alone one forty years old, but despite the slim chance of success, he’s intrigued and takes it on, adding to the long list of cases that he and his partner in the agency Robin Ellacott are currently working on. Robin herself is also juggling a messy divorce and unwanted male attention as well as battling her own feelings about Strike.

“As Strike and Robin investigate Margot’s disappearance, they come up against a fiendishly complex case with a psychopathic serial killer and witnesses who cannot all be trusted. They learn that even cases decades old can prove to be deadly.”

Strike 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 5 of Strike:

Tom Burke plays Cormoran Strike

Holliday Grainger plays Robin Ellacott

Jonas Armstrong plays Saul Morris

Linda Bassett plays Joan Nancarrow

Fionnula Flanagan plays Oonagh Kennedy

Sutara Gayle plays Kim Sullivan

Abigail Lawrie plays Margot Bamborough

Ruth Sheen plays Pat Chauncey

Cherie Lunghi plays Gloria Conti

Christina Cole plays Izzy Chiswell

Jack Greenlees plays Sam Barclay

Kenneth Cranham plays Dennis Creed

Robin Askwith plays Steve Douthwaite

Watch Strike on TV and online

Strike begins on BBC One on Sunday, 11 December at 9PM. The new series has four episodes.

As well as watching on TV, you’ll also be able to watch online on BBC iPlayer with all episodes released on Sunday 11 December.

Meanwhile all past series of Strike are currently available to watch online via the iPlayer here.

More on: TV