Millie Gibson joins Doctor Who cast as new companion Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson has been confirmed as the new companion on Doctor Who

Tonight (18 November) saw the news revealed live on BBC One during Children In Need.

Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson will play Ruby Sunday alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor.

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). Credit: BBC Studios/Screen Grab

The pair will make their debuts over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS.

Millie Gibson said: “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me.

“And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Ncuti Gatwa added: “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Doctor who will return for three specials in 2023 with David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprising their roles as the Doctor and Donna Noble for the 60th anniversary.

Ncuti and Millie will then takeover with their first appearance airing over the festive period in 2023.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies said of the transition: “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!

“The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Doctor Who airs on BBC One and iPlayer