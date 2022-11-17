Deep Fake Neighbour Wars first look and all about new ITVX comedy series

Deep Fake Neighbour Wars is the brand new comedy series coming to ITVX.

Using Deep Fake technology, the show turns the UK’s best new impressionists into the world’s most famous celebrities – only here they are ordinary people who happen to be embroiled in petty silly neighbour disputes.

A teaser shares: “We meet loved up Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland who are not happy with Mark Zuckerberg next door, Idris Elba gets a shock when new neighbour Kim Kardashian starts making her presence known in their communal garden, Harry Kane’s perfect patio is damaged by upstairs neighbour Stormzy and Dental Hygienist Billie Eilish clashes with neighbour Beyonce when she starts working from home.”

The show will premiere on ITV’s new streaming service in January 2023.

You can watch a first preview video below…

The series was created by Multiple BAFTA and Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominee Spencer Jones (Mister Winner, The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk), who has led a team of writers, including two of this year’s Edinburgh Comedy Award nominees Jordan Gray and Josh Pugh, Travis Jay, Erika Ehler, Laura Smyth, Jason Lewis, Leila Navabi, Nico Tatarowicz and another BAFTA and Edinburgh Award nominee in Lucy Pearman.

The show features a host of emerging impressionists and comedy talent, including Katia Kvinge, Al Foran, Scheiffer Bates, Carmen Green, Aurie Styla, Luke Kempner, Tony Lapidus and Yiannis Vassilakis amongst others.

Creator Spencer Jones said: “Thanks to ITV for generously and bravely backing this project, of which I am but a cog. A huge talented team made this programme happen. I hope the famous people in the show have a laugh at our versions of them. We just wanted to make a silly show reimagining them as everyday people! But now I have seen the quality of the deep fake results, I am worried about the future of humanity. Sorry everybody!”

Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Comedy, added: “Deep Fake Neighbour Wars is an impression show with a difference. The visuals will fascinate, the world will titillate and the impressions will fixate. It is hugely exciting to bring AI technology to quite literally change the face of comedy on ITVX.”

More on: ITV TV