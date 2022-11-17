Chris Kamara to front ITV1 documentary exploring speech apraxia

Chris Kamara is to front a special ITV1 documentary exploring his recent diagnosis of Apraxia of Speech (AOS).

Chris Kamara: Lost for Words will see the renowned TV presenter embark on a very personal journey.

A synopsis shares: “In the uplifting authored documentary footballing legend Chris Kamara will give viewers unprecedented access into life with AOS, a speech condition in which a person has trouble pronouncing words correctly and consistently, and his hard-fought battle to accept his diagnosis.

“Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara is well loved and revered for his unique and iconic football punditry. His distinctive tones and presenting style have made him one of the country’s best loved presenters and, although his recent diagnosis hasn’t slowed him down, the Ninja Warrior host has admitted to finding it difficult to watch himself on TV and is now wondering whether or not he should continue.

“From his initial denials through to his diagnosis and now to the disciplined way he manages his therapy, the documentary will follow Kammy as he seeks advice from experts and meet others with AOS who are also navigating their way through this rare condition, all whilst shining a light and starting a conversation about a condition doctors know very little about.”

Chris Kamara said: “This documentary is a very personal one for me. I am really keen to raise awareness about Apraxia of Speech/Dyspraxia. Little is known about it which makes the diagnosis so much harder to navigate.

“Hopefully by sharing my story it will raise awareness and also help people who may also be living with this condition by showing them that there are ways to manage it and to still live a fulfilling life.”

Ben Shephard of producers Triple Brew Media said: “This is an important story to tell. As a close friend and colleague of Kammy’s, I’ve seen first-hand the challenges that he’s been dealing with since his diagnosis.

“Kammy has always been a huge role model to so many people and with this programme we hope to shine a light on AOS, to bring more awareness but also provide hope to those who may also be living with Apraxia. I’m honoured that Kammy has trusted Triple Brew Media to follow his personal journey of living with Apraxia of Speech (AOS).”

Chris Kamara: Lost for Words will air on ITV1 with a release date to be announced.