ITV becomes ITV1 again as broadcaster launches new branding

ITV has become ITV1 again as the broadcaster launches a new brand update.

Ahead of the launch of new streaming service ITVX, which will replace the ITV Hub, ITV’s channels have been given a fresh look too, with new channel branding, on-screen presentation and idents launching across all on air channels.

As part of the refresh, ITV returns to ITV1 along the continuing ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and ITVBe.

ITV’s Chief Marketing Officer Jane Stiller said: “We are using the launch of ITVX this Autumn as a moment to give ITV’s broadcast channels a modern and fresh update too.

“This is all driven by a future where both broadcast and streaming will be equally crucial parts of how viewers engage with us.

“Viewers will see what we do in broadcast and streaming as much more joined up and we will be able to seamlessly cross promote across the platforms enabling greater content discovery. Everything will look and feel modern and relevant, with each platform or channel having a simple twist. This approach will flow into our new idents too, which are created to reflect and connect with modern Britain.

“We have an exciting autumn in store for viewers, whether that’s I’m A Celebrity, The World Cup or the launch of ITVX with more new free content than anywhere else, so it feels like no better time to refresh our branding across the breadth of what we do.

“We think this a brilliant opportunity, through branding, design and motion to have the most contemporary broadcast branding in the UK, while allowing us to move more seamlessly between broadcast and streaming.”

As part of the update, new idents will begin to launch today (15 November) with further new arrivals in early December and January, alongside several Christmas idents for ITV1.

It was previously confirmed that ITVX will officially launch on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

It will offer up exclusive TV shows both from the UK and across the world together with movies and the ability to watch ITV’s channels live.

