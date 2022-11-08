The Good Karma Hospital cancelled by ITV after four series

The Good Karma Hospital won’t be returning for a fifth series, its’ been revealed.

The hit drama returned to screens earlier in 2022 with its fourth outing.

But there’s bad news for fans with ITV saying they’ve no plans for future series.

Good Karma Hospital Series 4, Episode 1. NIMMI HARASGAMA as Nurse Mari Rodriguez and AMRITA ACHARIA as Dr Ruby Walker. Credit: ITV / Chris Burgess / © Tiger Aspect

“There are no current plans for any more series,” they told The Sun newspaper.

A source added to the tabloid: “It felt like the right time to end the story.”

Set in Southern India and shot on location in Sri-Lanka, the show first debuted on ITV in 2017.

The most recent series saw the return of Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, Darshan Jariwala and Nimmi Harasgama who reprised their much-loved roles in the show

The latest series also welcomed new cast members Harki Bhambra (Our Girl, Call The Midwife) as Dr Samir Hasan and Rebecca Ablack (Ginny & Georgia, Let It Snow) as Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma with guest stars Raquel Cassidy (Downton Abbey, Teachers, Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty, Baptiste, Alex Rider), Connor Catchpole (Enola Holmes, Pursuit of Love), Chetna Pandya (Feel Good, This Way Up) and Jonas Khan (Our Girl, The Ipcress File).

A teaser for series four shares: “The fierce and passionate Dr Lydia Fonseca is forced to confront her complex past and has to handle some home truths in order to save Greg from deportation and perhaps even their future together.

“With Ruby still reeling following Gabriel’s shock departure, she struggles to see in to an uncertain future, makes rash decisions and tries to find ways to vent her fury.

“Two new doctors arrive at The Good Karma Hospital. Charismatic British Asian Dr Samir Hasan and Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma, the epitome of a young, privileged Indian woman who is getting a taste of medicine at the sharp end.”

Past series of The Good Karma Hospital are currently available to stream online via ITV Hub and BritBox.