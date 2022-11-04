EastEnders star Danny Dyer will take the lead role in a new Channel 5 drama.

Titled Heat, the series will see Channel 5 collaborate with Network 10 and Fremantle Australia on the series to be filmed in Australia and starring a prestigious ensemble of Australian and international actors alongside Danny.

In his first role since departing EastEnders, Danny will be joined by Scottish-born actor and presenter, Darren McMullen (Doctor Doctor, Christmas on the Farm), Jane Allsop (House Husbands, Mrs Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries), Pia Miranda (Wentworth, Mustangs FC), Olympia Valance (Informer 3838, Playing for Keeps), Richie Morris (Neighbours), and newcomers Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta and Hunter Hayden.

A teaser of the series shares: “Heat unfolds to the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation.

“As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive.”

Danny Dyer said: “Can’t wait to get amongst this beautiful piece of work in Australia. I’ve always been intrigued about working there.

“It’s my first gig since my long stint at EastEnders. Really powerful dark script and a strong Australian cast and crew. Let’s have it!!!”

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, Unscripted, Channel 5 & P+, commented: “I’m delighted Danny is joining Channel 5 for his first major drama project post-EastEnders. Heat is a suspenseful and nail-biting thriller and I can’t wait to see him bring his great talent and energy to it.”

Heat will be filmed exclusively in Victoria, Australia and is expected to screen on Channel 5 in the UK in 2023.