Here’s a first look at the celebs and drag stars on the line up of new ITV special Queens For The Night.

Hosted by drag superfan Lorraine Kelly, the show will see some of the most successful Drag Queens in the business become mentors to a cast of celebrities as they undergo a dramatic transformation.

The celebs taking part are Coronation Street icon Simon Gregson, fitness guru Mr Motivator, EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt, Love Island’s Chris Hughes, rugby star Joe Marler and popstar George Shelley.

Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus, La Voix, Myra DuBois, Asttina Mandella, Margo Marshall will be using their expert knowledge to guide and teach our famous students, as they prepare and perfect their drag personas.

On hand to pass judgement are a panel made up of Spice Girl Melanie C, stand up comedian Rob Beckett, Drag artist Courtney Act and star West End hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Layton Williams.

Meet the celebs and their mentors below…

Adam Woodyatt

Soap legend

Drag Mentor: Kitty Scott-Claus

Drag Skill: Impressions

Drag Name: Madame MiMi D’YooYoo

Adam says: “I want to try different roles, I want to try and push myself, stretch myself and I think I’m going to have that challenge when I attempt to become a drag queen.”

Mentor Kitty Scott-Claus adds: “I’m so excited to be partnered with Adam. I’m going to show him the ropes, I’m going to be his stage mother. My advice will be to get on stage, get your heels on and make me laugh!”

Chris Hughes

Love Island star and TV presenter

Drag Mentor: Margo Marshall

Drag Skill: Dance

Drag Name: Orla Feelz

Chris says: “I want to be a drag queen because in this world there’s so much toxic masculinity issues, it’s stigmatised. I’m a very emotional person, I cry on camera all the time whenever discussing emotional things. I’m a man and we should be able to cry. It’s great to be able to break that stigma down and people should be able to be themselves. If you want to cry, if you want to wear heels, if you want to wear makeup, it doesn’t matter who you are, you should be able to do your thing.”

Mentor Margo Marshall adds: “I love drag because it completely breaks down all gender and it shows that its gender aesthetics. We pile up ourselves into whatever fabulous creature we want to be. I am so excited to do this show and bring some new drag royalty into this world!”

Mr Motivator

Fitness guru

Drag Mentor: Asttina Mandella

Drag Skill: Lip Syncing

Drag Name: Proteina Turner

Mr Motivator says: “I’m having the time of my life. When you step out of your comfort zone and you do something you’ve never done and to have the support of Asttina who is great. It’s just wonderful especially at my wonderful age of nearly 70 (yeards old)! ”

Mentor Asttina Mandella adds: “I love my art form because it’s the only thing I’ve really ever known and it’s more than just an art to me it’s my life. I can’t wait to share my knowledge with my celebrity.”

Joe Marler

England rugby star

Drag Mentor: Blu Hydrangea

Drag Skill: Magic

Drag Name: Trixie Turnover

Joe Marler says: “I want to try something different, get out of my comfort zone and why not try drag. It’s great fun.”

Mentor Blu Hydrangea adds: “I’m so excited to be a part of this show, to give a celebrity a chance to take a look through my eyes at the world of drag, it’s just incredible. I hope they find as much love for it as I have. I hope that they are ready to get whipped into shape!”

George Shelley

Popstar

Drag Mentor: La Voix

Drag Skill: Singing

Drag Name: Dame Shelley Sassy

George says: “I’ve always wanted to do drag, I love art and this is an art form and it’s always something I’ve seen other people do and I’ve really respected them. I want to put myself in their shoes, quite literally in their heels, and this will be an amazing opportunity to break free. This must be the most out of the box thing I have ever done in my career.”

Simon Gregson

Star of Coronation Street

Drag Mentor: Myra DuBois

Drag Skill: Comedy

Drag Name: Bidet Bardot

Simon says: “It’s very, very nerve wracking. First time on stage, first time I’m going to be doing what I’m going to be doing. The nerves are riding high. It’s a new territory for me, so we will see how I get on.”

Mentor Myra DuBois adds: “I am absolutely chomping at the bit to be part of the show, I’m tickled pink, absolutely thrilled. I hope my celebrity has a hard work ethic, a can-do attitude and also isn’t too much of a threat to my career when this is over!”

Queens For The Night, Saturday, 5 November at 8:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub

