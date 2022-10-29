BBC Three comedy horror Wreck will return for a second series.

Creator and writer Ryan J. Brown and Euston Films will once again collaborate for six new episodes.

A teaser shares: “After the dramatic events on The Sacramentum cruise liner, the Valorum corporation are out for blood – hunting down the gang who overthrew the ship.

“Jamie and Vivian have so far failed to expose the corporation’s killer secret but our duo are determined to rally former shipmates and survive long enough to expose the next big thing in twisted entertainment. Things aren’t always safer on dry land…”

Creator Ryan J. Brown said: “I’m really thrilled to be serving up another slice of Wreck. We’ll be back, bigger and bloodier in 2023. To have BBC Three’s confidence in us reaffirmed is the best feeling. I’ve always had big plans for where our story could go and to fully realise that is an honour.

“At its heart Wreck is a story about a group of underdogs fighting back and achieving the impossible and in some ways it felt like that when making Series one, our immense ambition meant we were up against it, but our cast and crew lead by our fearless director, Chris Baugh powered through in an inspiring way. To see all of our hard work pay off is a privilege and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Director Chris Baugh commented: “I’m delighted that Wreck is coming back for a second series. I am such a fan of Ryan’s writing and can’t wait to see where he takes this story.

“I’m very excited to see our incredible cast jump back into this unique world and I’m particularly proud that we are bringing the show back to Northern Ireland where we have a world class crew who put amazing work and creativity into the first season.

“It’s a testament to everyone involved that BBC is showing such belief in the show. I can’t wait to get started!”

Series two will return to Northern Ireland to film in 2023. Details on the second series will be released in due course.

You can watch the first series online now via BBC iPlayer here.

