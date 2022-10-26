Big Cook, Little Cook returns for new series with Ibinabo Jack and Courtney Bowman

Big Cook, Little Cook will return for a new series to Cbeebies.

The children’s cookery show made a comeback to CBeebies earlier this year after nearly 20 years.

The revamped show is presented by a Big Cook Jen (played by Ibinabo Jack) and a Little Cook Small (played by Courtney Bowman).

New episodes from the second series will air every Saturday and Sunday at 12PM from 5 November 2022.

In each episode the pair are visited by a fairy tale, nursery rhyme or fictional character including Goldilocks, Old Mother Hubbard, Cinderella, Puss in Boots, Aladdin, Walter the Wizard, Isaac the Inventor and Olive the Opera Singer, amongst others.

A teaser shares: “Small tells a short story featuring this famous visitor, before they cook a recipe from Jen’s enchanted recipe book. If an ingredient is missing in the café, Small flies off on her magic spoon to visit where the food is made or grown, bringing it back to the cafe for the recipe; in this series she discovers how flour, popcorn and raisins are made as well as how spinach, lemons, mushrooms and rhubarb get harvested, plus much more!

“Once the dish is complete, the chefs deliver it to the customer to eat. The end of the show sees the character with a clean plate, leaving a present as thanks for Big Cook and Little Cook. The gift helps the pair solve a problem they have been experiencing in the cafe that day.”

Jo Killingley, Devisor and Executive Producer, said: “We’re over the moon that ‘Big Cook Little Cook’ is returning to CBeebies for a second series this Autumn. The positive reaction from children and their parents, who watched the original, on the revamp has been heart-warming, it’s such a great series to work on with a super talented team and fabulous presenters.

“I’m hoping Series 2 will continue to inspire children and their ‘grown up helpers’ to find out where their food comes from and get cooking. My favourite recipe is ‘Tweety Shortbread’, give it a try.”

More on: BBC TV