The One Show becomes The 100 Show for BBC centenary

The One Show is to become The 100 Show for a week as it celebrates the BBC centenary.

Between the 24 and 28 October the evening weekday show will look back through BBC history and speak to a host of presenters, actors, and audience and show participants to celebrate the momentous occasion, as well as taking a look at what the future holds for the BBC for the next 100 years

It will be the first programme to broadcast Poet Laureate Simon Armitage’s poem celebrating 100 years of the BBC, which explores the relationship between the broadcaster and the nation.

Transmission Report will be performed on the show by Simon, along with Jodie Whittaker, Sir Michael Palin, Romesh Ranganathan, Adrian Dunbar, Carol Kirkwood, Brian Cox, Jay Blades, Michelle Visage, Huw Edwards and many more big names, accompanied by composer Patrick Pearson and The BBC’s Concert Orchestra.

Before each episode during the week there will be a special introductory message from stars including Dame Mary Berry, Sir Lenny Henry, Claudia Winkleman and Graham Norton.

There will also be special messages from celebrities such as Shirley Ballas, Snoochie Shy, Steve Coogan, and David Dimbleby, telling the programme their favourite memories of the BBC and wishing the corporation a very Happy Birthday across their social channels.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones said: “The BBC is the heart of the nation, and we’re so excited to celebrate its 100th birthday with audiences. We will showcase some forgotten gems, be speaking to some iconic BBC faces and revealing some exclusive special content. It’s a week not to be missed!”

Rob Unsworth, Head of The One Show added: “We’re looking forward to reflecting on highlights from the BBC’s first 100 years and taking a look at what might come next.

“The BBC centenary is a momentous occasion and The One Show is proud to be a part of the celebrations.”

Tune in to The 100 Show all week on BBC One from Monday, 24 October at 7PM.