Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 2022 line up revealed for new series

The line up for the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip in 2022 has been confirmed.
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip returns on Sunday, 23 October on BBC Two for its eleventh series.
The show sees pairs of famous faces travelling across the UK alongside some of the country’s finest antiques experts to hunt for hidden treasures and compete to see who can auction them off for the most money.
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 2022 line up
The pairs appearing across the series are:
Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec
Chris Hughes and Jake Quickenden
James ‘Arg’ Argent and Megan McKenna
Les Dennis and Nitin Ganatra
Jennie Bond and Simon McCoy
Gethin Jones and Xander van Tulleken
Charlene White and Kelle Bryan
Nina Hossain and Lucrezia Millarini
Katie Piper and Adam Pearson
Antony Costa and Duncan James
Linda Nolan and Francis Rossi
Esme Young and Keith Brymer
Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace
Melinda Messenger and Dominic Littlewood
Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull
Peter Gunn and Melanie Hill
Jo Brand and Kerry Godliman
Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch
Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver
Kimberley Wyatt and Ryan Thomas
The experts accompanying the celebrities on their Road Trip adventures this year are Serhat Ahmet, Angus Ashworth, Izzie Balmer, Raj Bisram, James Braxton, Margie Cooper, Charles Hanson, David Harper, Roo Irvine, Irita Marriott, Tim Medhurst, Steven Moore, Ochuko Ojiri, Natasha Raskin Sharp, Philip Serrell and Catherine Southon.
Craig Hunter, Creative Director of Factual at producers STV Studios, said: “We’re 11 series in and another brilliant celebrity line-up is set to take part in the UK’s most competitive antiques format. It’s always a rewarding experience introducing celebs to the world of collectables and sharing the environmental benefits of antiques.
“This series is full of fantastic TV moments and amazing finds, and we can’t wait for viewers to see it.”
Celebrity Antiques Road Trip series 11 begins on Sunday 23 October at 6:50PM on BBC Two and iPlayer.