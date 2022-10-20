Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 2022 line up revealed for new series

The line up for the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip in 2022 has been confirmed.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip returns on Sunday, 23 October on BBC Two for its eleventh series.

The show sees pairs of famous faces travelling across the UK alongside some of the country’s finest antiques experts to hunt for hidden treasures and compete to see who can auction them off for the most money.

Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip 2022 line up

The pairs appearing across the series are:

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec

Chris Hughes and Jake Quickenden

James ‘Arg’ Argent and Megan McKenna

Les Dennis and Nitin Ganatra

Jennie Bond and Simon McCoy

Gethin Jones and Xander van Tulleken

Charlene White and Kelle Bryan

Nina Hossain and Lucrezia Millarini

Katie Piper and Adam Pearson

Antony Costa and Duncan James

Linda Nolan and Francis Rossi

Esme Young and Keith Brymer

Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace

Melinda Messenger and Dominic Littlewood

Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull

Peter Gunn and Melanie Hill

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver

Jo Brand and Kerry Godliman

Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch

Kimberley Wyatt and Ryan Thomas

The experts accompanying the celebrities on their Road Trip adventures this year are Serhat Ahmet, Angus Ashworth, Izzie Balmer, Raj Bisram, James Braxton, Margie Cooper, Charles Hanson, David Harper, Roo Irvine, Irita Marriott, Tim Medhurst, Steven Moore, Ochuko Ojiri, Natasha Raskin Sharp, Philip Serrell and Catherine Southon.

Craig Hunter, Creative Director of Factual at producers STV Studios, said: “We’re 11 series in and another brilliant celebrity line-up is set to take part in the UK’s most competitive antiques format. It’s always a rewarding experience introducing celebs to the world of collectables and sharing the environmental benefits of antiques.

“This series is full of fantastic TV moments and amazing finds, and we can’t wait for viewers to see it.”

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip series 11 begins on Sunday 23 October at 6:50PM on BBC Two and iPlayer.