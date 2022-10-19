The Diplomat: First look at new Alibi drama

The Diplomat - First Look Picture shows: Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds

A first look at Alibi’s new drama The Diplomat has been revealed.

Created by Ben Richards (Showtrial, Cobra, The Tunnel), The Diplomat is a six-part crime series produced by World Productions (Vigil, Line of Duty).

The Diplomat follows Laura Simmonds and her Consul colleague and friend Alba Ortiz as they fight to protect Distressed British Nationals in Barcelona – Spain’s most visited city.

The Diplomat – First Look: Picture shows: Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds

The Diplomat – First Look: Picture shows: (L-R) Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds and Serena Manteghi as Alba Ortiz

The Diplomat – First Look: Picture shows: (L-R) Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds and Isak Ferriz as Inspector Castells

Mixing the roles of lawyer, counsellor and cop, Laura and Alba’s diplomatic skills are stretched to the limit as they navigate the stream of surprising and complex cases that walk through the Consulate doors in need of their assistance.

The first look images feature cast members Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds, Steven Cree as Sam Henderson, Danny Sapani as Colin Sutherland, Serena Manteghi as Alba Ortiz, Laia Costa as Mariona Cabell, Philip Boos as Fabian Hartmann and Isak Ferriz as Inspector Castells.

A full synopsis of the show shares: “The series opens with the death of Jay Sutherland, a young British barman working aboard a yacht in Barcelona’s exclusive marina. While the Spanish police believe that the death was a tragic accident, Laura supports the boy’s grieving father, Colin who is convinced something more sinister took place that night.

The Diplomat – First Look: Picture shows: (L-R) Laia Costa as Mariona Cabell and Philip Boos as Fabian Hartmann

The Diplomat – First Look: Picture shows: Serena Manteghi as Alba Ortiz

“As new unexpected evidence emerges and a murder enquiry is opened, Laura comes up against resistance from unlikely places that puts her in real jeopardy in her search for the truth, uncovering possible links to organised crime and a conspiracy to bury the truth that reaches the heart of the British security services.

“Determined to deliver the justice Colin deserves, Laura discovers that exposing the secrets surrounding Jay’s death can come at a cost. Sometimes, knowing who to trust is perhaps the hardest challenge of all.”

The Diplomat – First Look: Picture shows: Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds

The Diplomat – First Look: Picture shows: Steven Cree as Sam Henderson

The Diplomat will air in early 2023 on Alibi.

