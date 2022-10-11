The Confessions of Frannie Langton first look as new drama comes to ITVX

A first look at new drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton has been revealed ahead of its debut on ITVX.

The four-part series, adapted by author and writer Sara Collins from her breath-taking debut novel of the same name, will premiere on the new streaming service ahead of ITV.

Karla-Simone Spence (Blue Story, Wannabe) leads the cast in the role of Frannie Langton, the drama’s young protagonist born into a life of slavery who is fighting to tell her own story.

Pictured:KARLA SIMONE-SPENCE as Frannie and SOPHIE COOKSON as Madame Benham.

Pictured:KARLA SIMONE-SPENCE s Frannie,SOPHIE COOKSON as Madame Benham and JODIE MAY as Hep Elliot.

She is joined by Sophie Cookson (The Trial of Christine Keeler, Kingsman: The Secret Service) as Madame Marguerite Benham and Patrick Martins (Redemption, Blasts From The Past) as Olaudah “Laddie” Cambridge in the murder mystery drama.

Also starring in the historically authentic adaptation is Stephen Campbell Moore (War of The Worlds, The One) as renowned scientist and husband to Madame, George Benham. Joining him are Steven Mackintosh (Rocketman, Wanderlust) as John Langton and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn (Small Axe) as Sal.

Pictured:KARLA SIMONE-SPENCE s Frannie.

Pictured:KARLA SIMONE-SPENCE s Frannie and STEVEN MACKINTOSH as John Langton.

A teaser shares: “Set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, narrates Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham.

“In a misguided and monstrous gesture Frannie is gifted to Benham by the man who owns her, John Langton, and she is employed as a maid in the household much to her chagrin.

“As the plot twists and turns, events take a fateful turn as the Benhams are found murdered in their beds, with Frannie lying next to Marguerite. Frannie is accused of murder but swears that she couldn’t possibly have killed her mistress because she was devoted to her. Dragged away to prison, Frannie attempts to piece together the events of that night. She is deep into a laudanum addiction and unclear about precisely what happened…”

Pictured:STEPHEN CAMPBELL MOORE as George Benham.

Pictured:PATRICK MARTINS as Laddie Lightning.

Pictured:AMARAH-JAE ST AUBYN as Sal.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton will be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to ITV’s new, free streaming service, which launches later this year. A release date is to be announced.

The drama will be available on ITVX many months ahead of linear transmission on ITV main channel.

