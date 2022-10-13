National Television Awards 2022 winners: Who won NTAs revealed in full

The National Television Awards 2022 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett. ©Indigo Television

Here are all the winners and nominations from the National Television Awards 2022 tonight.

The short list of nominees in the publicly voted awards were announced earlier this year.

Joel Dommett presented the awards this week (Thursday, 13 October), live from the Wembley Arena with the ceremony airing live on ITV.

All the National Television Awards 2022 winners were chosen by viewer votes.

I’m A Celebrity took home the first gong of the night, winning The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, before Trigger Point won a gong for Best New Drama.

This Morning beat Loose Women to win the Best Daytime Award while Martin Lewis scooped the brand new award for Best TV Expert.

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke picked up the award for Best TV Judge for the first time, triumphing over David Walliams, Mo Gilligan and RuPaul.

And Ant and Dec won their yearly TV presenter gong, picking up the award for the 21st year in a row.

Alongside the viewer-voted awards, Sir Lenny Henry received the 2022 Special Recognition honour.

See the full list of NTA 2022 nominations and winners below…

National Television Awards 2022 results

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – WINNER

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

New Drama

Trigger Point – WINNER

Heartstopper

This Is Going To Hurt

Time

Expert

Martin Lewis – WINNER

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Sir David Attenborough

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke – WINNER

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

Serial Drama Performance

Mark Charnock – Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER

Gillian Wright – Jean Slater, EastEnders

Paige Sandhu – Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis – Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Returning Drama

Peaky Blinders – WINNER

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

The Split

Comedy

After Life – WINNER

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

TV Presenter

Ant & Dec – WINNER

Alison Hammond

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Daytime

This Morning – WINNER

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

Factual Entertainment

Gogglebox – WINNER

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Rising Star

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER

Charithra Chandran – Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke – Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor – Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Quiz/Gameshow

Beat the Chasers – WINNER

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy – Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER

Jonathan Bailey – Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker – Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure – Lana Washington, Trigger Point

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Emmerdale – WINNER

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Neighbours

Special Recognition

Sir Lenny Henry

Joel Dommett hosted the National Television Awards live from the O2 Arena, 13 October.

The ceremony aired on ITV and is available to catch up on via the ITV Hub.