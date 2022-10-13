National Television Awards 2022 winners: Who won NTAs revealed in full

Here are all the winners and nominations from the National Television Awards 2022 tonight.
The short list of nominees in the publicly voted awards were announced earlier this year.
Joel Dommett presented the awards this week (Thursday, 13 October), live from the Wembley Arena with the ceremony airing live on ITV.
All the National Television Awards 2022 winners were chosen by viewer votes.
I’m A Celebrity took home the first gong of the night, winning The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, before Trigger Point won a gong for Best New Drama.
This Morning beat Loose Women to win the Best Daytime Award while Martin Lewis scooped the brand new award for Best TV Expert.
Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke picked up the award for Best TV Judge for the first time, triumphing over David Walliams, Mo Gilligan and RuPaul.
And Ant and Dec won their yearly TV presenter gong, picking up the award for the 21st year in a row.
Alongside the viewer-voted awards, Sir Lenny Henry received the 2022 Special Recognition honour.
See the full list of NTA 2022 nominations and winners below…
National Television Awards 2022 results
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – WINNER
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
New Drama
Trigger Point – WINNER
Heartstopper
This Is Going To Hurt
Time
Expert
Martin Lewis – WINNER
Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Sir David Attenborough
Talent Show Judge
Anton Du Beke – WINNER
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul
Serial Drama Performance
Mark Charnock – Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER
Gillian Wright – Jean Slater, EastEnders
Paige Sandhu – Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis – Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Returning Drama
Peaky Blinders – WINNER
Bridgerton
Call the Midwife
The Split
Comedy
After Life – WINNER
Derry Girls
Not Going Out
Sex Education
TV Presenter
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Alison Hammond
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
Daytime
This Morning – WINNER
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
Factual Entertainment
Gogglebox – WINNER
Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off
Authored Documentary
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Rising Star
Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER
Charithra Chandran – Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe Locke – Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
Kit Connor – Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Quiz/Gameshow
Beat the Chasers – WINNER
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
The 1% Club
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy – Tommy Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER
Jonathan Bailey – Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker – Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure – Lana Washington, Trigger Point
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Emmerdale – WINNER
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Neighbours
Special Recognition
Sir Lenny Henry
The ceremony aired on ITV and is available to catch up on via the ITV Hub.