Doctor Who - The Power of the Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER). Credit: BBC Studios/James Pardon

A first trailer of Jodie Whittaker’s last episode of Doctor Who has been revealed.

The upcoming one-off special will air later in October as part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations.

Titled The Power Of The Doctor, the brand new episode will be the final outing for Jodie Whittaker in her role as the Doctor.

The special will also star regulars Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson together with Sacha Dhawan as The Master.

Also confirmed for the new cast are Patrick O’Kane and Jemma Redgrave alongside Sophie Aldred and Janet Fielding who return as Ace and Tegan Jovanka respectively.

The special will air on BBC and iPlayer on Sunday, 23 October.

Outgoing showrunner Chris Chibnall said of the final episode: “Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history. They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story!

“For the BBC’s Centenary, we’ll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor.”

It was previously confirmed that Ncuti Gatwa would takeover the role of the Doctor from 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary, which will see Russell T Davies return as showrunner.

A start date for the new series is to be revealed

You can watch past episodes of Doctor Who online via BBC iPlayer here.