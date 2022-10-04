BBC Two book show Between The Covers is back for a fifth series this November – here’s all you need to know.

The new 2022 series will see Sara Cox back to present six new episodes.

In each programme, a different book group of four famous guests brings along a book they are passionate to share and discuss a specially selected newly published book.

Hot on the heels of the Booker Prize, each show will also feature a title from the Booker backlists for the nation to enjoy.

Between The Covers 2022 book list

The seven newly-published books which will feature in the new series are:

The Perfect Golden Circle by Benjamin Myers

The Second Sight Of Zachary Cloudesley, by Sean Lusk

Sometimes People Die, by Simon Stephenson

The Night Ship, by Jess Kidd

Take My Hand, by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

The Dance Tree, b Kiran Millwood Hargrave

Meanwhile the Booker Backlist novels chosen are:

Cloud Atlas, by David Mitchell

Snap, by Belinda Bauer

The Long Song, by Andrea Levy

The Remains Of The Day, by Kazuo Ishiguro

Moon Tiger, by Penelope Lively

Us, by David Nicholls

The celebrity guests taking part across the new series are:

Episode one: Graham Norton, Alex Jones, Amanda Abbington and JJ Chalmers

Episode two: Ruth Jones, Jessie Cave, Samuel West and Kae Kurd

Episode three: Paterson Joseph, Al Murray, Sophie Raworth and Jenny Eclair

Episode four: Tom Allen, Stephen Mangan, Pam Ferris and Rakhee Thakrar

Episode five: Gabby Logan, Ade Adepitan, Kerry Godliman and Tom Read Wilson

Episode six: Ugo Monye, Clara Amfo, Sarah Keyworth and Rick Edwards

The new series of Between The Covers will start on BBC Two and iPlayer in November with a start date to be announced.

Sara Cox said: “Absolutely over the moon that we’re back showcasing some excellent new books, celebrating forgotten gems and shining a spotlight on some mind-blowing debut authors with a brilliant bunch of guests!

“I suggest you find a quiet comfy spot, grab a brew and brace for your ‘to be read’ pile to get even taller and more teetering as we return with a fifth series of the world’s most welcoming book club.”