BBC Two book show Between The Covers is back for a fifth series this November – here’s all you need to know.
The new 2022 series will see Sara Cox back to present six new episodes.
In each programme, a different book group of four famous guests brings along a book they are passionate to share and discuss a specially selected newly published book.
Hot on the heels of the Booker Prize, each show will also feature a title from the Booker backlists for the nation to enjoy.
Between The Covers 2022 book list
The seven newly-published books which will feature in the new series are:
The Perfect Golden Circle by Benjamin Myers
The Second Sight Of Zachary Cloudesley, by Sean Lusk
Sometimes People Die, by Simon Stephenson
The Night Ship, by Jess Kidd
Take My Hand, by Dolen Perkins-Valdez
The Dance Tree, b Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Meanwhile the Booker Backlist novels chosen are:
Cloud Atlas, by David Mitchell
Snap, by Belinda Bauer
The Long Song, by Andrea Levy
The Remains Of The Day, by Kazuo Ishiguro
Moon Tiger, by Penelope Lively
Us, by David Nicholls
The celebrity guests taking part across the new series are:
Episode one: Graham Norton, Alex Jones, Amanda Abbington and JJ Chalmers
Episode two: Ruth Jones, Jessie Cave, Samuel West and Kae Kurd
Episode three: Paterson Joseph, Al Murray, Sophie Raworth and Jenny Eclair
Episode four: Tom Allen, Stephen Mangan, Pam Ferris and Rakhee Thakrar
Episode five: Gabby Logan, Ade Adepitan, Kerry Godliman and Tom Read Wilson
Episode six: Ugo Monye, Clara Amfo, Sarah Keyworth and Rick Edwards
The new series of Between The Covers will start on BBC Two and iPlayer in November with a start date to be announced.
Sara Cox said: “Absolutely over the moon that we’re back showcasing some excellent new books, celebrating forgotten gems and shining a spotlight on some mind-blowing debut authors with a brilliant bunch of guests!
“I suggest you find a quiet comfy spot, grab a brew and brace for your ‘to be read’ pile to get even taller and more teetering as we return with a fifth series of the world’s most welcoming book club.”