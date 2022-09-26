Inside Man cast revealed for new BBC One drama

New drama Inside Man has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The mini-series has been written by Steven Moffat (Dracula, Sherlock, Doctor Who).

A teaser reveals: “The captivating four part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way…”

Inside Man: Harry Watling (DAVID TENNANT). Credit: BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

Inside Man 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Inside Man:

David Tennant plays Harry

Stanley Tucci plays Grieff

Dolly Wells plays Janice

Lydia West plays Beth

Lyndsey Marshal plays Mary

Louis Oliver plays Ben

Atkins Estimond plays Dillon

Dylan Baker plays Casey

Mark Quarterly plays Edgar

Tilly Vosburgh plays Hilda

Kate Dickie plays Morag

Watch Inside Man on TV and online

Inside Man will start on BBC One on Monday, 26 September at 9PM. The second of four episode will follow the next day on 27 September. The final two episodes will air Monday, 3 October and Tuesday, 4 October.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the iPlayer.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “In the US, a prisoner on death row is seeking atonement as he faces execution. On a train in England, a journalist is looking for a story.

“In a quiet little village, a vicar is picking up his son’s maths tutor from the station. All four are about to become entangled in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder.”

