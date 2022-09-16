Buffering renewed for second series on ITV2 with Iain Stirling

ITV2 comedy Buffering will return for a second series, it’s been announced.

The sitcom, created by and starring BAFTA-winning comedian Iain Stirling (Love Island, CelebAbility, Taskmaster) with co-creator and writer BBC New Comedy Award winning Steve Bugeja (The Russell Howard Hour, CelebAbility, Economics with Subtitles), first debuted in 2021.

A second series of six-episodes is set to air in 2023.

A teaser shares: “The series continues to follow Iain (Iain Stirling) and his housemates, Rosie (Jessie Cave), Greg (Paul G Raymond), Ashley (Rosa Robson) and Thalia (Janine Harouni), alongside on-off girlfriend Olivia (Elena Saurel), as they enter their late 20’s, with every wrong decision, failed relationship and wasted hungover day intensifying the feeling that time is running out for them to get their ‘adult’ lives in order.”

Iain Stirling said: “Steve and I are truly delighted to bring our passion project Buffering back for a second instalment. We can’t wait to show you what our housemates get up to”

Richard Allen-Turner, Executive Producer, Avalon added: “It’s fantastic to see ITV2’s continued commitment and support shown for this funny and sharp show from Iain Stirling and Steve Bugeja.”

Series one is currently available to stream on ITV Hub here.