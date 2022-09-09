National Television Awards postponed to October after death of the Queen

The National Television Awards 2022 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett. ©Indigo Television

The 2022 National Television Awards have been postponed following the death of the Queen.

Joel Dommett was due to host the annual TV Awards show on Thursday, 15 September.

The ceremony will now take place a month later on Thursday, 13 October.

In a statement, organisers announced: “We have taken the decision to postpone this year’s National Television Awards as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The 2022 NTAs will now take place on Thursday, 13th October, live from The OVO Arena Wembley.”

Tickets to attend the event remain valid for the new date.

In addition, the public vote has been paused and will reopen on Tuesday, 20 September at 9AM and close on midday the day of the ceremony.

As always the NTAs will reward the best of television from the past year with all the winners voted for by the public.

This year’s National Television Awards nominations were previously announced.

Strictly, The Masked Singer, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Britain’s Got Talent will battle it out to be named Best Talent Show.

In the award for best TV Presenter, Ant and Dec once again make the short list having won the title for a record-breaking 20 years in a row.

It was recently revealed that Lewis Capaldi will perform live at the ceremony.

He said: “Like a concerning rash appearing on your nether regions after an ill advised one night stand, I’m back and i will annoy you until you give me the attention I so crave!

“I’m So excited to be playing my brand new single ‘Forget Me’ at the NTAs this year, although I am still slightly worried the whole thing’s a ploy to grill me about my TV licence.”

He added: “Tune in because if my song flops I’ll not be invited back!”