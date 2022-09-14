BBC One has confirmed Shetland has been renewed for a brand new series.

The channel has said the show will continue after Douglas Henshall made his final appearance in the latest seventh series.

Series 8 of Shetland will air in 2023 with new lead casting which will be announced in due course.

Shetland: DI Jimmy Perez (DOUGLAS HENSHALL);DC Sandy Wilson (STEVEN ROBERTSON);DS Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh (ALISON O’DONNELL)

Douglas Henshall announced he would be departing the show after almost a decade in the role of DI Jimmy Perez.

He said: “After series 5 of Shetland, David Kane [Shetland writer] and I decided we wanted to do two more series to complete the story of Jimmy Perez. So series 6 and 7 were commissioned together to give us time to wrap up Perez’s story to a satisfactory end.

“It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost ten years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland.

“The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next.”

Gaynor Holmes, Executive Producer for BBC Drama added: “It has been an absolute privilege to work on Shetland over the past few years and watch the show go from strength to strength – in no small part thanks to Douglas’s sensitive, intelligent and memorable portrayal of DI Jimmy Perez.

“We will miss him enormously but he leaves the show in rude health and we’re extremely excited about the plans we have for bringing more of this much loved drama to audiences far and wide.”

Further details on series 8 are to be confirmed.

For now past series are currently available to catch up online via BBC iPlayer here as well as BritBox.

A teaser of the opening episode of series seven shares: “DI Perez investigates the disappearance of a vulnerable young man, whose family are new to Shetland. Has whatever they are running from come back to haunt them?”

