Ghosts 2022 start date confirmed as new series comes to BBC One

Ghosts is back for a new series in 2022 – when does it start on TV?

The show follows a young couple who inherit a grand country house, only to find it teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants.

From the creators and stars of Yonderland and Bill, and the original stars of Horrible Histories, the popular comedy returns for series 4 on BBC One this month!

Ghosts

When does Ghosts start?

The new series of Ghosts will begin on Friday, 23 September at 8:30PM on BBC One.

As ever, episodes will also be available to watch online via iPlayer.

The series is the fourth to air on BBC One.

A teaser of the new series shares: “When we return for Series 4, Button House is open for business, well, the gatehouse is.

“Can Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) make a success of the humble B&B or will the interfering ghosts once again scupper their plans?”

Ghosts stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond. The cast also includes Lolly Adefope and Katy Wix.

The creators said of the fourth series previously: “We are thrilled to be returning to Button House for a fourth series. We are already working on new stories and can’t wait to share the next chapter.”

All previous episodes of Ghosts are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer here.

Meanwhile a new Christmas special has been confirmed to air later in the year during the festive period.

More on: BBC Ghosts TV