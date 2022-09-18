Bloodlands cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One drama

Bloodlands series 2 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The first series aired in 2021 and ended with shocked viewers after revelations about the complex character of DCI Tom Brannick and what his future might entail.

A teaser for the new second series shares: “When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle must keep each other dangerously close.

Bloodlands First Look: Niamh McGovern (CHARLENE McKENNA), Tom Brannick (JAMES NESBITT), Jackie Twomey (LORCAN CRANITCH). Credit: BBC/HTM Televison/Steffan Hill

“As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern, DCS Jackie Twomey and DC “Birdy” Bird, as well as Tom’s daughter, Izzy until deceit and betrayal force Tom to question just what lengths he will go to, to keep his legacy intact.”

Bloodlands 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of Bloodlands:

James Nesbitt plays Tom Brannick

Lorcan Cranitch plays Jackie Twomey

Charlene McKenna plays Niamh McGovern

Lola Petticrew plays Izzy Brannick

Chris Walley plays Birdy

Victoria Smurfit plays Olivia Foyle

Diarmaid Murtagh plays Robert Dardis

Watch Bloodlands on TV and online

The new series of Bloodlands will start on Sunday, 18 September at 9:05PM on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via iPlayer where series one is currently available on demand.

The new series has six episodes which will air weekly.

A teaser for the first instalment shares: “DCI Tom Brannick and DS Niamh McGovern are called to the scene of a shooting on the shores of Strangford Lough. Tom recognises the victim as an accountant from his troubled past, and the subsequent investigation of the dead man’s widow, Olivia Foyle, leads Tom into a web of intrigue that is inextricably bound to his previous misdeeds.”

