Catherine Tate to star in new BBC One comedy series Queen Of Oz

Catherine Tate is to write and star in a brand new BBC One comedy series.

Titled Queen Of Oz, the six-part series is o-written with Jeff Gutheim from an original idea by Tate and Borga Dorta.

A teaser shares: "Princess Georgiana (Tate) is the black sheep of a fictional British Royal Family. A PR disaster, she’s spent her spoilt, party-girl life plastered over the tabloids.

"On the back of her latest scandal her father, the King, makes the unprecedented move of abdicating his Australian throne in favour of his daughter. It is hoped that giving her some real responsibility will finally be the making of her - and if it isn’t, at least shipping her off keeps her 10,000 miles away from London.

"Accompanied by a useless entourage, Queen Georgiana of Australia goes kicking and screaming to a country she has zero interest in beyond the Hemsworth Brothers."

The series will film later this year in Australia with further casting to be announced.

The show will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, said today: "It’s time to roll out the red carpet. And hang up the bunting again. We’re excited to have the multi-award-winning Catherine Tate back making another comedy for the BBC.

"Her work has been enjoyed by millions over the years and we look forward to working with her on another hit for us."