Big Boys series 2 confirmed as Channel 4 comedy returns for more

Channel 4 has confirmed a second series of Jack Rooke’s critically acclaimed comedy Big Boys.

Created and narrated by Jack Rooke, it stars Dylan Llewellyn as uni fresher Jack, trying to find his tribe whilst still finding himself

The first series saw the unlikely friendship between sweet, shy, closeted Jack and boisterous, laddish and ever-so-slightly mature student Danny.

Speaking about the second series, Jack Rooke said: "The response to Big Boys series 1 has been so phenomenally kind, heartwarming and beyond anything any of us could have hoped for, the fact we got onto Gogglebox is probably the proudest moment of mine and my mum's lives (she got over 100 likes on Facebook for it!)

"And so after a huge spitroast at Harvester, I decided I probably do have some more embarrassing stories about me & my mates to mine for comic material so get ready for an even more cringe second year at Brent University."

Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4 added: "I'm so happy to confirm that Big Boys is returning.

"This is one of my first commissions as Head of Comedy at Channel 4 and it fits squarely into what I think makes the greatest comedy; so much heart blended with so much silliness. Jack is a very special person. I can't wait for what's to come in series two."

Ash Atalla, Managing Director at producers Roughcut TV commented: "Big Boys comes from the heart and soul of Jack Rooke and we’re so happy to bring it back.

"We promise more sex, drugs and tears in series 2."

Series one of Big Boys is available to stream online now via All 4.