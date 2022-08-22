The Family Pile cast and first look at new ITV comedy revealed

ITV has announced new comedy series The Family Pile to air in 2023.

The series will star Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge), Clare Calbraith (Home Fires, Downton Abbey), Claire Keelan (Nathan Barley, No Heroics), and Alexandra Mardell (Coronation Street) as four sisters.

They'll be joined by Kieran O'Brien, Richard Pepple and James Nelson-Joyce.

ITV share: "The series will be a comedic exploration of one of life’s big milestones, via four sisters who have lost their parents and are packing up the family home to sell.

"But even in grief their messy lives go on."

Further details, including a start date, are to be announced.

The series, from Hat Trick Productions, will be filmed entirely in the Liverpool City Region.

