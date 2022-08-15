Long Lost Family: What Happened Next tonight featuring Yasika Fernando and Paula Stillie

Pictured: (l-r) Meeting for the first time Thilinie Horne and Yasika Fernando in the UK

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next continues this evening (15 August) on ITV2.

Over the past 12 years Long Lost Family has taken on more than seven hundred searches, reuniting family members that have been missing for decades and finding relatives people didn’t even know existed.

But meeting is just the beginning; how easy is it to build a relationship after a lifetime apart, and what happens when searching doesn’t exactly go as planned? This is series where we find out ‘What Happened Next’.

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next . Pictured: Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall

In the second episode of the new series, we’ll catch up with two sisters whose searches took us to opposite sides of the globe.

ITV tease of the latest instalment: “Yasika Fernando’s search for her Sri Lankan birth mother has had repercussions she could never have imagined.

“When Yasika’s programme was broadcast it was watched by someone else born in the very same week and adopted from the very same convent.

“Our second story follows Paula Stillie, who after a lifetime wondering about her ethnicity discovered her Native American aunts and uncles.

Pictured: Original searcher Paula Stillie (centre) with her son Kyle (left) and husband Euan (right) in Montana

“But with the global pandemic scuppering international travel, they’ve only been able to speak via videocall… until now. Finally, she’s heading out to Montana to see her new family in person.”

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next currently airs on Monday nights at 9PM on ITV.

You can also watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub where episodes of the main series are also available.