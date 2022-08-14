Channel 4 game show Moneybags returns for its second series with a week of celebrity specials.

Hosted by Craig Charles, the afternoon quiz show is back tonight (Monday, 15 August) in a new timeslot of 6PM. The hit gameshow will launch with a week of celebrity specials featuring famous faces from the worlds of television, music, comedy and sport.

Celebrities taking part in the show this week include actress Catherine Tyldesley, Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford, Steps star Claire Richards, comedian and actress Nina Wadia and Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson.

They’re joined by impressionist actress Kate Robbins, comedian Dane Baptiste, Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton, original punk wild child Toyah Willcox and fitness legend, Mr Motivator.

In the celebrity specials, the contestants will be playing to win cash for their chosen charities.

Channel 4 share: “Moneybags is a high-stakes quiz that tests contestants’ ability to think quickly as they answer each question by grabbing the moneybag with the correct answer as it passes along a conveyor belt in front of them.

“Those who grab the right answer earn that bag’s value, which can be anything from £1,000 to £100,000. But should the wrong bag be picked up, contestants risk losing everything. There’s an enormous £1 million passing down the conveyor belt each week, and it’s up to the contestants to try to grab as much as possible.

“With questions ranging from ‘correct facts about toilets’ to ‘things that are taller than Tom Cruise’ and ‘things that weigh more than a miniature dachshund’, the series promises fun and entertainment in addition to the big money wins and gut-wrenching losses.”

Craig Charles said of the celebrity specials: “They were all quite competitive. Natasha Hamilton is really competitive, she hates losing. Claire from Steps, who we’ve established is only ever known as Claire from Steps, hates getting things wrong, she hates losing. They were all wanted to win big for their charity.

“I can’t say who lost big, but someone lost BIG and was in tears, inconsolably crying. You’re hundreds of thousands of pounds up and all of a sudden you’re bankrupt. I’ve been there myself; I did Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and I lost the £32,000 question and took home £1000.

“No one prepared me for how bad I would feel for weeks, I would wake up in the night saying ‘I can’t believe I got that wrong, I can’t believe I didn’t want to phone a friend.’ I can feel for all of them.”

He added: “There were some fantastic personalities – Tom Read Wilson – he’s so charming, so funny, so nice. Greg Rutherford – a proper Olympian. He’s got the whole gambit, he’s got Commonwealth, European, Olympic and World gold medals so he’s obviously competitive.

“But he was so gracious and charming. They all were! Kate Robbins – hilarious, Dane Baptiste – really funny. They were such a nice bunch, they gelled so well, and it was a pleasure to host.”

Moneybags airs on Channel 4 weekdays at 5PM from Monday, 15 August.