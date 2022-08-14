Marriage cast revealed for new BBC One drama

New drama Marriage has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The brand new series follows married couple Ian and Emma as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

A teaser shares: “We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship. Sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing.”

Marriage: Ian (SEAN BEAN), Emma (NICOLA WALKER)

Marriage 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Marriage:

Sean Bean plays Ian

Nicola Walker plays Emma

Chantelle Alle plays Jessica

James Bolam plays Gerry

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays Jamie

Jack Holden plays Adam

Watch Marriage on TV and online

The new series of Marriage begins on BBC One from Sunday, 14 August at 9PM.

The four-part series will continue Monday, 15 August.

Stefan Golaszewski, the writer, creator and director and executive producer of Marriage, says of the show: “Marriage is a show about a couple and how they get through things together. I guess I’m trying to write about what it is actually like to be a person instead of what it is like on television or in fiction.

“People find things difficult and they don’t really know what they feel. They think they feel one thing but often feel something else. They often don’t know what to say to each other, which seems to be like a more truthful depiction of what it is like to be a person.

“In the show, that’s what I’m trying to do – connect with the audience about what it’s like to be them and live their lives in a minute-by-minute way as opposed to a broad plot thrusting way.”

