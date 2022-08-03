Jamie Oliver to front two new Channel 4 cooking shows

Jamie Oliver will front two brand new series on Channel 4 in 2022 and 2023.

Channel 4 has announced two new shows from the chef and his production company.

In Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders, Jamie will cook one-pan recipes that offer the perfect solutions for busy lives, it is the ultimate solutions-based guide to brilliantly easy and delicious meals all cooked in just one pan, pot or dish. From brunches to lunches, dinners to desserts, the easy-to-follow recipes are solutions for Jamie’s own family that we can use for ours.

A teaser shares: “Featuring recipes from Jamie’s new book ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders, available in September 2022, this new series presents an innovative array of never-seen-before techniques, tricks and hacks to create simple and delicious meals, and cut down on the washing up – even the pasta dishes don’t require a second pan to boil water in.

“Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders is packed full of dishes that deliver big on flavour with minimum fuss. From speedy 15-minute meals to low and slow dishes that let the oven do all the hard work, there are brilliant ideas for batch cooking and clever shortcuts to family favourites we all love to eat but don’t always have the time to make. Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders is the solution for anyone who loves delicious food but hates washing up.”

Then in 2023, the provisionally titled Jamie’s Seasons will air across four parts through the year with episodes in Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter.

A teaser shares: “Beginning with Spring, Jamie will celebrate the joy of the time of year, as he creates inspiring recipes using ingredients that are in season and can be grown at home. This series is all about eating British seasonal fruit and veg and celebrating the best our country has to offer so we can eat well for ourselves and the planet.”

Tim Hancock, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “These are two series giving viewers what Jamie does best: no-nonsense, brilliantly conceived recipes. After a run of successful and helpful recipe shows over lockdown and beyond, we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Jamie and his very talented production team.”

Samantha Beddoes, Executive Producer at Jamie Oliver Productions, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing two very distinctive new series to Channel 4 this year and next. Whilst they offer very different concepts, both series will bring Jamie’s energy, joy and innovative approach to cooking to viewers, offering inspiring solutions to everyday problems.

“Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders is Jamie at his best, turning traditional dishes on their head by offering the simplest yet most delicious ways to streamline cooking, while Jamie’s Seasons will take us through the year, offering delicious recipes that are good for us, for our pockets and for the planet by celebrating the possibilities that each season brings.”