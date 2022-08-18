Ridley start date confirmed for new ITV drama with Adrian Dunbar

Ridley is the brand new drama coming to ITV in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

Starring Line Of Duty's Adrian Dunbar, Ridley is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson (Vera) and co-created by Jonathan Fisher (Blood, Hollington Drive, Penance)

A teaser of the series shares: "After twenty-five years as a homicide copper, Ridley has been nudged out of the job he loves. But the prospect of retirement is not a particularly welcome one as he's been cut off in his prime.

RIDLEY: ADRIAN DUNBAR as Ridley.

"Ridley’s replacement is Acting DI Carol Farman, his former protégée whom Ridley mentored for many years. When he's enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn. Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past.

"With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will be enticed out of retirement into his former role, reviving his formidable and successful partnership with Carol."

Ridley start date

Ridley will start on ITV on Sunday, 28 August at 8PM.

The series is made up of four, two-hour long episodes.

You'll also be able to watch online via the ITV Hub.

Ridley will star Adrian Dunbar in the leading role of Detective Inspector Alex Ridley with Bronagh Waugh (Unforgotten, The Fall) as DI Carol Farman.

The cast also includes Terence Maynard (Time, Coronation Street) as DCI Paul Goodwin, George Bukhari (Years and Years, The A Word) as DC Darren Lakhan, Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call the Midwife) as pathologist Dr Wendy Newstone. The regular cast also includes Bhavna Limbachia (Citizen Khan, Coronation Street), Aidan McArdle (The Trial of Christine Keeler, The Fall) and Julie Graham (Shetland, Penance).

A synopsis of the show shares: "When he's enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn. Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past. With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will revive his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.

"Inspired by real life retired detectives re-joining police forces in a consultancy role given increasingly over-stretched resources, Ridley will explore thought provoking crime stories in an original and distinctive way."

More on: ITV Ridley TV